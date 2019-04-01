Log in
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
04/01/2019
Cushman & Wakefield : Recognized as a Top Employer for Diversity by Forbes

04/01/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Firm named to America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2019 list

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm has been named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2019 list.

“Fostering a culture that embraces diversity and inclusion is a foundational component of our success as a company,” said Cushman & Wakefield Americas CEO Shawn Mobley. “It’s at the center of our people strategy and – most importantly – we produce the best outcomes for our clients when we harness the power of diverse teams and diverse perspectives. While we are honored by this recognition, we also realize that we can always do more. We are committed to continuing to build an organization where all of our employees feel a deep sense of belonging.”

Forbes uses an independent survey of more than 50,000 people to identify companies with exemplary diversity and inclusion practices. Evaluations are based on four criteria: direct recommendations, where employees recommend their employers; indirect recommendations, where minority-group respondents may recommend other firms; diversity among top executives/board; and key performance indicators such as whether a company has an executive devoted to diversity and how management communicates dedication to a diverse culture.

In order to continue fostering an inclusive company culture, Cushman & Wakefield has a variety of diversity and inclusion programs, including:

  • Women’s Integrated Network (WIN): WIN’s mission is to develop and support women at Cushman & Wakefield by providing a platform that values diverse perspectives and leverages leadership skills to benefit the firm, its clients and the industry.
  • Blacks United in Leadership and Development (BUILD): Cushman & Wakefield’s BUILD employee resource group fosters the advancement of professionals that identify as black or are of African descent.
  • UNITY: UNITY’s mission is to provide an open-minded support system for Cushman & Wakefield’s LGBTQ+ community through employee development, networking and mentoring.
  • Veterans Initiative Program: Cushman & Wakefield partners with veterans’ organizations and coalitions to develop best practices for hiring, retaining and supporting veteran employees.
  • Cushman & Wakefield Future Leaders (CWFL): CWFL’s mission is to create a network of rising professionals within Cushman & Wakefield through continuing education, collaboration, communication and community service.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
