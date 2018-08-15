Cushman & Wakefield : Recognized for Commitment to Veterans

Military Friendly® is the Go-to Organization for Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Job Market

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the firm has been recognized in the Military Friendly® Company survey with the organization’s Silver designation.

The Military Friendly® Company survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. Cushman & Wakefield launched a new Veterans Initiative this year and exceeded Military Friendly® Standard Ratings for hiring and onboarding, opportunity and advancement, culture and commitment, support and retention, policies and compliance and recruiting and sourcing.

“It’s critical that our business meets the needs of veterans and their families,” said Frank Stanley, Cushman & Wakefield Veteran Recruiting and Program Manager and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel. “We as an organization recognize the outstanding contributions and sacrifices these men and women have made, and we will continue to work on creating an environment that honors and demonstrates their unique experiences.”

Cushman & Wakefield provides veterans and reservists with a culture that celebrates veteran’s contributions and leadership, rewarding work related to veteran skills and talents and a community of camaraderie. The firm also is active partners with Hiring Our Heroes and the Corporate Fellowship Program, which provides veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield partners with the Veterans Job Mission, Syracuse University’s Institute for Military Veteran and Families and Operation Finally Home.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

