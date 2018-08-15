Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cushman & Wakefield PLC    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC (CWK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cushman & Wakefield : Recognized for Commitment to Veterans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

Military Friendly® is the Go-to Organization for Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Job Market

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the firm has been recognized in the Military Friendly® Company survey with the organization’s Silver designation.

The Military Friendly® Company survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. Cushman & Wakefield launched a new Veterans Initiative this year and exceeded Military Friendly® Standard Ratings for hiring and onboarding, opportunity and advancement, culture and commitment, support and retention, policies and compliance and recruiting and sourcing.

“It’s critical that our business meets the needs of veterans and their families,” said Frank Stanley, Cushman & Wakefield Veteran Recruiting and Program Manager and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel. “We as an organization recognize the outstanding contributions and sacrifices these men and women have made, and we will continue to work on creating an environment that honors and demonstrates their unique experiences.”

Cushman & Wakefield provides veterans and reservists with a culture that celebrates veteran’s contributions and leadership, rewarding work related to veteran skills and talents and a community of camaraderie. The firm also is active partners with Hiring Our Heroes and the Corporate Fellowship Program, which provides veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield partners with the Veterans Job Mission, Syracuse University’s Institute for Military Veteran and Families and Operation Finally Home.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
07:18pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Recognized for Commitment to Veterans
BU
08/14CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, Sept..
BU
08/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
08/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Will Robots Take Over Commercial Real Estate?
BU
08/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : | Thalhimer awarded exclusive leasing and commercial manag..
AQ
08/08BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Banks are cashing in on Lisbon’s property boom
AQ
08/08CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : 19,000-square-foot Virginia Beach building sells for $1.28..
AQ
08/08CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : idX Virginia and Service Tire Truck Center lease space
AQ
08/07CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Emporia hotel sells for $6.5 million
AQ
08/07CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : tagged to lease North Bergen industrial
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04U.S. IPO WEEKLY RECAP : Sonos Surges 40% In IPO Week With Real Estate And Smart .. 
08/03HIGHLY-LEVERAGED CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Undervalued But Risky 
08/02Cushman & Wakefield opens trading with 5.9% pop 
08/02Cushman & Wakefield announces pricing of its IPO of ordinary shares 
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Duncan J. Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan J. Coslet Director
Timothy David Dattels Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC0.00%0
CBRE GROUP INC8.34%15 655
ZILLOW GROUP INC18.11%9 409
JONES LANG LASALLE INC2.04%6 720
RELO GROUP INC-8.23%3 910
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC23.34%3 093
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.