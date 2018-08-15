Cushman & Wakefield : Recognized for Commitment to Veterans

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the firm has been recognized in
the Military
Friendly® Company survey with the organization’s Silver
designation.
The Military Friendly® Company survey investigates and
identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military
and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms
of actual outcomes and impact. Cushman & Wakefield launched a new Veterans
Initiative this year and exceeded Military Friendly®
Standard Ratings for hiring and onboarding, opportunity and advancement,
culture and commitment, support and retention, policies and compliance
and recruiting and sourcing.
“It’s critical that our business meets the needs of veterans and their
families,” said Frank Stanley, Cushman & Wakefield Veteran Recruiting
and Program Manager and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel. “We as an
organization recognize the outstanding contributions and sacrifices
these men and women have made, and we will continue to work on creating
an environment that honors and demonstrates their unique experiences.”
Cushman & Wakefield provides veterans and reservists with a culture that
celebrates veteran’s contributions and leadership, rewarding work
related to veteran skills and talents and a community of camaraderie.
The firm also is active partners with Hiring
Our Heroes and the Corporate Fellowship Program, which provides
veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with
training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce.
Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield partners with the Veterans
Job Mission, Syracuse University’s Institute
for Military Veteran and Families and Operation
Finally Home.
