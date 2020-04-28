Log in
Cushman & Wakefield : Recovery Readiness in Asia Pacific Webinar

04/28/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

Register for Asia Pacific insights on the Recovery Readiness Guide

Last week Cushman & Wakefield released Recovery Readiness: A How-To Guide for Reopening your Workplace. This market leading guide, developed by in-house and partner subject matter experts across the globe, has had major interest from across sectors as businesses look at how they can be efficient and safe in returning colleagues back to the workplace.

To get a better sense of the report findings and how they apply to businesses in Asia Pacific, we're bringing together some key players this Thursday for a special webinar. To register, click below.

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 02:12:10 UTC
