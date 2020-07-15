Log in
Cushman & Wakefield : Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

07/15/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report covering the firm’s global activities during fiscal year 2019.

The report also addresses Cushman & Wakefield’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes committing $5 million to employee assistance programs and creating a comprehensive guide for reopening workplaces that has been used by thousands of companies across sectors and industries.

“Our CSR Report showcases how our organization impacted our people, clients, business, shareholders, communities and the environment in 2019,” said Brett White, Executive Chairman & CEO of Cushman & Wakefield. “Our 53,000 employees around the world continue to make an impact in 2020 and have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and dedication through the pandemic. The health and safety of our people, clients and communities will remain our top priority in this challenging time.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s notable 2019 CSR accomplishments include:

  • Named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the seventh consecutive year
  • Improved operational efficiency, reducing global greenhouse gas emissions by 10% between 2017 and 2019
  • Continued focus on building a more gender equal workplace: Globally, women represented 43% of the firm's new hires, 39% of its total workforce, and 40% of its Board of Directors
  • Selected as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index
  • Chosen by Forbes for their America’s Best Large Employers and America’s Best Employers for Diversity rankings

Cushman & Wakefield’s CSR Report was produced in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, a non-binding pact to encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies and to report on their implementation. The firm has committed to integrating the compact’s principles into its business operations in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

“While we’re proud of the progress we made last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and the response around the world to systemic inequality and injustice have shed light on new challenges and opportunities for growth,” said Michelle MacKay, Chief Operating Officer of Cushman & Wakefield. “Keeping in mind our stated values of ‘We Are Inclusive’ and ‘We Succeed Together,’ we are taking this time to listen to our employees and evaluate how we can take action to progress our company and our industry going forward.”

Read Cushman & Wakefield’s full CSR Report.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


