Cushman & Wakefield : Represents ShipFusion in New State-of-the-Art Fulfillment Facility

02/10/2020 | 04:58pm EST

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has represented ShipFusion Inc. – an e-commerce fulfillment company that combines flexible, reliable solutions with powerful, real-time technology at its owned and operated temperature-controlled facilities across North America – in its new 381,600 square foot (sf) lease at 365 E. North Ave., in suburban Carol Stream, Ill.

The location will be home to ShipFusion’s new U.S. flagship operation. The Chicago-based company provides proprietary inventory management software and a wide range of fulfillment services including freight, insurance, returns and custom workflows.

Completed in 2017 as a spec development, the Class A industrial facility located in DuPage County will include more than 330,000 sf of warehouse space, in addition to 40,000 sf of temperature-controlled space, and 8,500 sf for corporate offices. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, cross-docks and high visibility off North Ave.

ShipFusion was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Doug Pilcher and Jason West. The property’s landlord, Link Industrial Properties, was represented by David Prell and Kevin Segerson of CBRE.

“It’s been incredible to see ShipFusion’s rapid growth from a 25,000-sf property just five years ago to where they are today,” said Pilcher. “We’re excited to be able to bring their U.S. headquarters under one roof in a state-of-the-art facility, with easy access to I-355 and both Chicago international airports.”

“As online retail continues to grow at a rapid pace, the need for flexible e-commerce fulfillment with strong software grows with it,” said Brandon Luft, co-founder at ShipFusion. "This new facility allows us to expand our operations significantly and serve a larger number of e-commerce clients across the globe and the U.S., as they scale their businesses.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
