Cushman & Wakefield : Selected to Manage New Dallas-Area, 1.2-MSF Headquarters Building

08/22/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

Cushman & Wakefield to provide property management and facility services for Pioneer Natural Resources at the new Las Colinas property

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that Pioneer Natural Resources selected the firm to provide property management and facility services for its new 1.2-million-square-foot (MSF) headquarters, which is under construction in Las Colinas, Texas.

The headquarters is a 10-story, glass-and-stone tower with a seven-story parking garage. The property includes a daycare, wellness center and food hall and overlooks its own pond. The $1 billion, 150-acre development is the result of a partnership between Verizon and KDC, a real estate development and investment firm.

The Pioneer project represents the largest-ever single-building property management and facility services assignment for Cushman & Wakefield in Dallas. The Cushman & Wakefield team who secured the contract includes Ron Tate, Christy Means, Ken Wakefield and Carly Davis. Davis will serve as the property manager for the building.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Asset Services team will provide property management of the headquarters, while C&W Services will provide facility services. Cushman & Wakefield is also providing move management services to assist Pioneer in its relocation from its previous headquarters.

“Pioneer’s new, state-of-the-art headquarters is a significant addition to Las Colinas, and our team is honored to have been selected as the company’s partner for property management, facility services, engineering services and move management,” said Means, Managing Director of Asset Services for Cushman & Wakefield.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
