CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield : Sells Premier Medical Office Building in Maryland for $160M

08/11/2020

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the $160 million sale of the Barlow Building, located at 5454 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase, Md. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Carr Properties, in the transaction.

Bill Collins, Paul Collins, Drew Flood, Eric Berkman, Shaun Collins and Shaun Weinberg of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Carr Properties has been retained by the buyer for third-party property management.

“This building is one of the most prestigious medical office buildings in the Washington, DC Metro region,” said Flood, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield. “It’s a part of one of Maryland’s prime medical communities and is fully equipped to serve and support the needs of its medical tenants and their clients.”

The Barlow Building is a freestanding, 18-story, 293,852-square-foot medical office building located in the business/retail district of Chevy Chase, Md. and offers convenient access to downtown Washington, DC and the Maryland suburbs. The property is proximate to some of the area’s top hospitals and health centers and is located one block from the Friendship Heights Metro Station (Red Line) and is easily accessible from I-495 or I-270 via the Wisconsin Avenue exit.

Some of the amenities of the Barlow Building include a streamlined valet parking system, top-floor membership gym, on-site deli, conference center and an on-site courtyard featuring a Starbucks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Carr Properties

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, and develops high-quality properties in Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts. The company currently owns a portfolio of fourteen commercial office properties totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet and maintains a pipeline of five development projects that will add a further 2.4 million square feet to our portfolio of properties. We are continuing to expand through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts areas.


© Business Wire 2020
