Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cushman & Wakefield plc    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cushman & Wakefield : Staying Informed and Collaborating Virtually

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 10:13am EDT

In the third podcast of the 'Rebalancing the Work-Life Experience' series, our attention shifts to two further drivers of workplace experience: staying informed and collaborative teamwork. Data from our Experience per Square FootTM database clearly demonstrates that both can be achieved successfully in a remote working environment.

The key link between these two drivers is the availability of easy to use collaborative technology. The data shows this is much more important for collaborative teamwork than face-to-face interaction, regardless of whether employees work in the office or remotely. Similarly, remote workers report higher scores for being informed and for information availability. Simply put, technology is now a more important enabler than ever before.

Key takeaways of this podcast are:

  1. In the current environment, employees are being forced to rethink how they collaborate - old habits have been broken. Positively, many are finding ways to self-purpose technology to make it work for their own needs.
  2. Technology is a key lever for culture and community. Collaborative platforms are increasingly used to connect people through a variety of channels including voice, chat features, cloud-based information sharing and increasingly video.
  3. Technology is being used for fun as well as work related activities. Before COVID social interaction at work was by default typically done face to face, now in remote work environments teams are using technology to get to know each other and play games. Technology at home has always been used more for leisure activities.
  4. When employees start to return to work, companies will have to listen closely to their experiences. The workplace and associated technology will need to evolve to balance productivity, social interaction, collaboration and personal safety.
  5. Greater investment into building data collection technology will be required to drive actionable insight. However, any data strategy will need to be increasingly sympathetic to individual safety, security and privacy.

Technology will continue to shape how people collaborate and remain informed. The challenge is to evolve from simply connecting people to allowing them to share experiences.

If you missed our earlier podcasts in the series:

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 14:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
10:13aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Staying Informed and Collaborating Virtually
PU
04/22CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Releases How-to Guide for Reopening Workplaces
BU
04/17CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
04/17CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Launches Global Employee Assistance Fund
BU
04/15CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Advises on the Lease Acquisition for New Logistics Facilit..
BU
04/14CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Earns All Star and Sustained Excellence Distinctions on IA..
BU
04/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings on May 7
BU
04/08CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Announces Creation of Recovery Readiness Task Force to Pre..
BU
04/06CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : What to Watch in the Debt Markets
PU
04/03CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Named ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Eighth Consecut..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 802 M
EBIT 2020 432 M
Net income 2020 123 M
Debt 2020 1 919 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 2 329 M
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,83  $
Last Close Price 10,59  $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-48.19%2 329
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.75%13 136
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-17.27%8 130
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.67%5 243
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.6.13%4 232
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.26%3 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group