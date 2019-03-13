Cushman & Wakefield : increases U.S. Investment Market Share by 32 percent in 2018, continuing momentum

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) continued to make significant gains in
the uber-competitive U.S. commercial investment sales space in 2018,
increasing its market share by 32 percent over the previous year
according to Real Estate Alert, a top industry publication.
With more than $31.6 billion in deal volume in 2018, Cushman & Wakefield
grew its volume by 53 percent and surged to No. 3 on the annual ranking
of top brokerages. (The deal volume and market share figures encompass
sales of all multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hotel
properties valued at $25 million or more.)
Cushman & Wakefield’s rise in the rankings follows years of strategic
investment in its Institutional Capital Markets platform, according to
Carlo Barel di Sant’Albano, Chief Executive of Cushman & Wakefield’s
Global Capital Markets and Investor Services business.
“These rankings reinforce our commitment to clients and to strategically
grow our institutional Capital Markets platform throughout the U.S.,” he
said. “We experienced great momentum in 2018 and delivered outstanding
results for our valued clients. As we continue to make principal
investments to augment and strengthen our platform -- nationally and
globally -- we create opportunities to deliver value to our clients as
their trusted advisor.”
Among the firm’s key investments was the 2016 strategic recruiting of
Doug Harmon and Adam Spies, co-leaders of Cushman & Wakefield’s New York
Institutional Capital Markets team, which led the country’s largest
office market with a 42 percent market share in 2018. The team closed 23
office deals in that market totaling $6.5 billion during the course of
the year, nearly more than its two next-closest competitors combined.
Since 2017, Cushman & Wakefield has also added Capital Markets
market-leading professionals in a number of other geographic markets and
across various property specialties including Rob Rubano (West Coast);
Michael McDonald and Jonathan Napper (Southeast and Texas); Paul
Lundstedt and Dan Deuter (Chicago); David Pergola and Brian Doherty
(Boston); Susan Tjarksen (Chicago/Midwest); and George Tikijian and
Hannah Ott (Midwest).
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
