Cushman & Wakefield : releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services
firm, today released its third annual Corporate
Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights the firm’s
commitment to transforming commercial real estate markets for the
benefit of customers, society and the environment, and aligns the
company’s approach with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs) to make progress toward international objectives.
Cushman & Wakefield’s CSR Report covering 2017 provides a detailed
overview of strides made in environmental sustainability, energy
management, governance, ethics, safety, procurement, diversity and
inclusion, veterans support, community outreach, and other areas
impacting health and wellbeing during the 2017 fiscal year (Jan. 1,
2017, through Dec. 31, 2017).
“We are particularly proud of our Corporate Social Responsibility
Program,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
and CSR Executive Sponsor, Maria D’Avanzo. “This report demonstrates our
commitment to building a sustainable future through our global platform
and local expertise.”
The report covers global efforts in the firm’s three regions of
operation: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia
Pacific (APAC).
The CSR report considers the firm’s business strategy and stakeholder
expectations, focusing efforts on putting clients and employees at the
center of what’s next and being a responsible business partner. It also
commits to furthering five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
where the company can make the most positive contributions:
-
Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
-
Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and
productive employment and decent work for all
-
Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable
industrialization and foster innovation
-
Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and
sustainable
-
Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts
Cushman & Wakefield’s Accomplishments
The company’s goals around responsible citizenship extend to
environmental and sustainability efforts as Cushman & Wakefield helps
its clients find better, smarter, greener real estate solutions:
-
Supported customers with more than 2,500 research publications and
market reports in 2017
-
Advanced several clients in the achievement of WELL certification for
improved employee wellbeing
-
Helped customers achieve LEED certification, totaling nearly 60
million square feet of LEED-certified space
-
Named U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2017 ENERGY STAR®
Partner of the Year and achieved ENERGY STAR® certification for 217
client buildings
-
Helped a global FMCG client achieve a 20% reduction in operating costs
through redesign of the U.S. HQ
The company’s commitment to be a responsible business is highlighted in
the 2017 report supporting diversity and inclusion, employee
satisfaction and engagement, and being a better neighbor to communities
and the environment:
-
Maintained a more gender-equal workplace with women representing 36%
of management roles, and 42% of new hires being women
-
Surveyed employees and found that more than 75% confirmed they would
recommend Cushman & Wakefield as a great place to work
-
93% of employees globally completed Code of Business Conduct training
-
Improved greenhouse gas emissions efficiency by 7% on a per $billion
revenue basis
