Cushman & Wakefield : releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Third annual report reinforces the firm’s position as a market leader and responsible corporate citizen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today released its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights the firm’s commitment to transforming commercial real estate markets for the benefit of customers, society and the environment, and aligns the company’s approach with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to make progress toward international objectives.

Cushman & Wakefield’s CSR Report covering 2017 provides a detailed overview of strides made in environmental sustainability, energy management, governance, ethics, safety, procurement, diversity and inclusion, veterans support, community outreach, and other areas impacting health and wellbeing during the 2017 fiscal year (Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2017).

“We are particularly proud of our Corporate Social Responsibility Program,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer and CSR Executive Sponsor, Maria D’Avanzo. “This report demonstrates our commitment to building a sustainable future through our global platform and local expertise.”

The report covers global efforts in the firm’s three regions of operation: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The CSR report considers the firm’s business strategy and stakeholder expectations, focusing efforts on putting clients and employees at the center of what’s next and being a responsible business partner. It also commits to furthering five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals where the company can make the most positive contributions:

Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts

Cushman & Wakefield’s Accomplishments

The company’s goals around responsible citizenship extend to environmental and sustainability efforts as Cushman & Wakefield helps its clients find better, smarter, greener real estate solutions:

Supported customers with more than 2,500 research publications and market reports in 2017

Advanced several clients in the achievement of WELL certification for improved employee wellbeing

Helped customers achieve LEED certification, totaling nearly 60 million square feet of LEED-certified space

Named U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year and achieved ENERGY STAR® certification for 217 client buildings

Helped a global FMCG client achieve a 20% reduction in operating costs through redesign of the U.S. HQ

The company’s commitment to be a responsible business is highlighted in the 2017 report supporting diversity and inclusion, employee satisfaction and engagement, and being a better neighbor to communities and the environment:

Maintained a more gender-equal workplace with women representing 36% of management roles, and 42% of new hires being women

Surveyed employees and found that more than 75% confirmed they would recommend Cushman & Wakefield as a great place to work

93% of employees globally completed Code of Business Conduct training

Improved greenhouse gas emissions efficiency by 7% on a per $billion revenue basis

