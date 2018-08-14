Log in
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Cushman & Wakefield : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, September 5, 2018

08/14/2018 | 01:20am CEST

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 5, to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • Dial in to 877-683-2081 (domestic) or 647-689-5424 (international) and enter Conference ID: 7185729
  • Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield


© Business Wire 2018
