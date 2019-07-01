Log in
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1

07/01/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1, to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • Dial in to 877-683-2081 (domestic) or 647-689-5424 (international) and enter Conference ID: 9491236
  • Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 837 M
EBIT 2019 389 M
Net income 2019 167 M
Debt 2019 2 140 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 3 876 M
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,0  $
Last Close Price 18,0  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam Stanley Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jonathan J. Coslet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC23.57%3 876
CBRE GROUP28.12%17 251
ZILLOW GROUP INC45.59%9 477
JONES LANG LASALLE INC11.13%6 436
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG6.32%3 030
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC24.36%2 728
