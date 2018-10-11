Cushman & Wakefield : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on November 13

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its third quarter 2018
financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. EDT on
Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Management will host a conference call
following the release at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, November 13, to
discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as
follows:
-
Dial in to 877-683-2081 (domestic) or 647-689-5424 (international) and
enter Conference ID: 5198234
-
Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com
An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately
two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's
website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for
real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the
largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in
approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had
revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and
project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other
services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005955/en/