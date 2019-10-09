Log in
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 5

10/09/2019

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 5, to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • Dial in to 877-683-2081 (domestic) or 647-689-5424 (international) and enter Conference ID: 7876079
  • Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 857 M
EBIT 2019 428 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 2 122 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 3 687 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 16,99  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jonathan J. Coslet Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC17.42%3 687
CBRE GROUP, INC.23.95%16 336
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED4.34%6 806
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-8.91%5 948
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG3.22%3 065
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.25.06%2 796
