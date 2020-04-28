Log in
Cuspis Capital : Announces Filing of Its Annual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

04/28/2020 | 10:45pm EDT

DGAP-News: Cuspis Capital Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
29.04.2020 / 04:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Cuspis Capital Ltd. (TSXV: CUSP.P) ("Cuspis" or the "Company"), has filed its annual financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. For further information, please review the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, available on SEDAR.

The Company's cash position as at December 31, 2019 was $2,204,776. Cuspis continues to pursue and evaluate opportunities to achieve its objective of completing a "Qualifying Transaction" as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4.

About Cuspis Capital Ltd.

The Company is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") which began trading on the Exchange on March 13, 2019. It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of share trade commencement, except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:
William Ollerhead
(416) 214-4810

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55081

