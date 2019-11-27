Cuspis Capital Ltd. Announces Filing of Its Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019, Ending September 30, 2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - Cuspis Capital Ltd. (TSXV: CUSP.P) ("Cuspis" or the "Company"), has filed its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. For further information on the financial results of Cuspis, please review the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, available on SEDAR.

The Company's cash position as at September 30, 2019 was $2,201,060. Cuspis continues to pursue and evaluate opportunities to achieve its objective of completing a "Qualifying Transaction" as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4.

About Cuspis Capital Ltd.

The Company is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") which began trading on the Exchange on March 13, 2019. It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of share trade commencement, except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the Exchange.

