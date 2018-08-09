Custodian REIT plc : Block Listing interim review

9 August2018
Custodian REIT plc
('Custodian REIT'or 'the Company')
Block Listing interim review
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company,provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to ListingRule 3.5.6.
|
Name of applicant:
|
Custodian REITPLC
|
Name of scheme:
|
General Blocklisting
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
9 February2018
|
To:
|
8 August2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under schemefrom previous return:
|
4,000,001
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
20,000,000
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under schemeduring period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
6,000,000
|
Equals: Balance under schemenot yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
18,000,001
|
Name of contact:
|
Nathan Imlach, Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
+44 (0)116 2408740
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|
Custodian Capital Limited
|
|
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach/ Ian Mattioli MBE
|
Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740
|
|
www.custodiancapital.com
|
|
|
Numis Securities Limited
|
|
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
|
|
www.numiscorp.com
|
|
|
Camarco
|
|
Ed Gascoigne-Pees
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984
|
|
www.camarco.co.uk
|
|
Notes to Editors
Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by propertieswith individual values of less than £10million at acquisition.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 millionlot size, regionalproperties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit www.custodianreit.comand www.custodiancapital.com.
