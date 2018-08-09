Log in
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC (CREI)
08/08 05:35:08 pm
121 GBp   +0.17%
Custodian REIT plc : Block Listing interim review

08/09/2018 | 08:05am CEST

9 August2018

Custodian REIT plc

('Custodian REIT'or 'the Company')

Block Listing interim review

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company,provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to ListingRule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant:

Custodian REITPLC

Name of scheme:

General Blocklisting

Period of return:

From:

9 February2018

To:

8 August2018

Balance of unallotted securities under schemefrom previous return:

4,000,001

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

20,000,000

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under schemeduring period (see LR3.5.7G):

6,000,000

Equals: Balance under schemenot yet issued/allotted at end of period:

18,000,001

Name of contact:

Nathan Imlach, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)116 2408740

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach/ Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

www.custodiancapital.com

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

www.numiscorp.com

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by propertieswith individual values of less than £10million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 millionlot size, regionalproperties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.comand www.custodiancapital.com.

Disclaimer

Custodian REIT plc published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 06:04:04 UTC
