CUSTODIAN REIT PLC

(CREI)
09/13 11:35:13 am
116.2 GBp   -0.51%
Custodian REIT plc : Disposal of Property

09/16/2019 | 02:32am EDT

16 September2019

Custodian REIT plc

('Custodian REIT'or the 'Company')

Disposalof Property

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a propertyfrom its portfolio.

The Company has sold a 39,279 sq ft citycentre office and retail unit in Edinburghfor £9.1 million1, in line with the 30 June 2019 valuation, having acquired the property as part of aportfolio in January2016.

Following the disposal, net gearing2has decreased to 21.1%.

Commenting on the disposal Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said:

'Following the completion of a refurbishment and various asset management initiatives,which increased the weighted average unexpired lease term to expiry to 8.7 years, we anticipated limited opportunitiesfor future rental growthand believe the disposal proceeds can be redeployed on property with betterincome and capital growth prospects.'

1 Before rent top-ups and costguaranteesrelating to vacant spaceof circa £0.3 million.

2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

www.custodiancapital.com

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

www.numiscorp.com

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than £10 millionat acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub £10 millionlot size regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.comand www.custodiancapital.com.

Disclaimer

Custodian REIT plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:31:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 41,2 M
EBIT 2020 34,0 M
Net income 2020 30,5 M
Debt 2020 141 M
Yield 2020 5,72%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 474 M
Managers
NameTitle
David Ian Hunter Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nathan James McLean Imlach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry Gordon Gilbertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew Wadman John Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Thomas Mattioli Non-Executive Director
