Custodian REIT plc : Disposal of Property

16 September2019

Custodian REIT plc

('Custodian REIT'or the 'Company')

Disposalof Property

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a propertyfrom its portfolio.

The Company has sold a 39,279 sq ft citycentre office and retail unit in Edinburghfor £9.1 million1, in line with the 30 June 2019 valuation, having acquired the property as part of aportfolio in January2016.

Following the disposal, net gearing2has decreased to 21.1%.

Commenting on the disposal Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said:

'Following the completion of a refurbishment and various asset management initiatives,which increased the weighted average unexpired lease term to expiry to 8.7 years, we anticipated limited opportunitiesfor future rental growthand believe the disposal proceeds can be redeployed on property with betterincome and capital growth prospects.'

1 Before rent top-ups and costguaranteesrelating to vacant spaceof circa £0.3 million.

2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

