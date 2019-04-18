Log in
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC

(CREI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:11 am
114.6 GBp   --.--%
Custodian REIT plc : Interim dividend

04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

18April2019

Custodian REIT plc

('Custodian REIT' or 'the Company')

Interim dividend

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2019 of 1.6375 pence per share, to be paid on 31 May 2019to shareholders on the register on 26 April2019, will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian MattioliMBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 2408740

www.custodiancapital.com

Numis Securities Limited

Hugh Jonathan/ Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

www.numiscorp.com

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

www.camarco.co.uk

Disclaimer

Custodian REIT plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC
