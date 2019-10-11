Log in
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC

(CREI)
Custodian REIT plc : Interim dividend

10/11/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

11 October2019

Custodian REIT plc

('Custodian REIT' or 'the Company')

Interim dividend

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 of 1.6625 pence per share, to be paid on 29 November 2019to shareholders on the register on 25 October2019, will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian MattioliMBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 2408740

www.custodiancapital.com

Numis Securities Limited

Hugh Jonathan/ Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

www.numiscorp.com

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

www.camarco.co.uk

Disclaimer

Custodian REIT plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 16:25:07 UTC
