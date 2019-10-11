Custodian REIT plc : Interim dividend

11 October2019

Custodian REIT plc

('Custodian REIT' or 'the Company')

Interim dividend

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 of 1.6625 pence per share, to be paid on 29 November 2019to shareholders on the register on 25 October2019, will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

