Custodian REIT plc : Interim dividend

11 October2019
Custodian REIT plc
('Custodian REIT' or 'the Company')
Interim dividend
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 of 1.6625 pence per share, to be paid on 29 November 2019to shareholders on the register on 25 October2019, will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|
Custodian Capital Limited
|
|
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian MattioliMBE
|
Tel: +44 (0)116 2408740
|
|
www.custodiancapital.com
|
Numis Securities Limited
|
|
Hugh Jonathan/ Nathan Brown
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
|
|
www.numiscorp.com
|
Camarco
|
|
Ed Gascoigne-Pees
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984
|
|
www.camarco.co.uk
Disclaimer
Custodian REIT plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 16:25:07 UTC