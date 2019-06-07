Custodian REIT plc : Issue of equity

7 June 2019

Custodian REIT plc

('Custodian REIT'or 'the Company')

Issue of equity

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that to satisfy continued investor demand, 1,000,000new ordinary shares of 1 penceeach in the capital of the Company ('the New Shares') were issued today under its ordinary share block listing facility. The New Shares were issued at 118.0pence per share, raising £1,180,000(beforecosts and expenses).

Followingthis issue, the Company's issued share capital comprises 407,203,344 ordinaryshares.

- Ends -

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by propertieswith individual values of less than £10million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 millionlot size, regionalproperties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.comand www.custodiancapital.com.

