CUSTODIAN REIT PLC

(CREI)
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Issue of equity
PU
04:33aCUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Block listing
PU
06/06CUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Final Results
PU
Custodian REIT plc : Issue of equity

06/07/2019 | 10:28am EDT

7 June 2019

Custodian REIT plc

('Custodian REIT'or 'the Company')

Issue of equity

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that to satisfy continued investor demand, 1,000,000new ordinary shares of 1 penceeach in the capital of the Company ('the New Shares') were issued today under its ordinary share block listing facility. The New Shares were issued at 118.0pence per share, raising £1,180,000(beforecosts and expenses).

Followingthis issue, the Company's issued share capital comprises 407,203,344 ordinaryshares.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach/ Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

www.custodiancapital.com

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

www.numiscorp.com

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984

www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by propertieswith individual values of less than £10million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 millionlot size, regionalproperties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.comand www.custodiancapital.com.

.

Disclaimer

Custodian REIT plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:27:08 UTC
