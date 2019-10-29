Custodian REIT plc : Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2019 0 10/29/2019 | 03:07am EDT Send by mail :

29 October 2019 Custodian REIT plc ('Custodian REIT'or 'the Company') Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2019 Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investmentcompany, today reports its unaudited net asset value ('NAV') as at 30 September 2019and highlights for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 ('the Period'). Financial highlights NAV total return per share 1 for the Period of -0. 0 4 % with a 1.6625p d ividend approved for the Period being offset by a 1.7p decrease in NAV , primarily due to property valuation decreases

NAV per share of 10 4 . 3 p (3 0 June 201 9 : 10 6 . 0 p)

NAV of £4 2 8.5 m (3 0 June 201 9 : £ 4 32 . 7 m)

Net gearing 2 of 20.5 % loan-to-value ( 3 0 June 201 9 : 2 2 . 8 %)

Increase in the Company's revolving credit facility ('RCF') from £35m to £50m for a three year term plus a two year extension option, with the interest rate margin above three-month LIBOR reduced from 2.45% to between 1.5% and 1.8%

£ 2 . 9 m of new equity raised during the Period at an average premium of 11 . 9 % to dividend adjusted N AV per share

Market capitalisation of £ 4 8 3 . 0 m ( 30 June 201 9 : £ 4 8 4 . 1 m ) Property highlights Property value of £ 5 47 . 2 m ( 3 0 June 201 9 : £ 5 68 . 0 m ) : Disposal of two properties at valuation 3 for aggregate headline consideration of £15.7m 4

£7.0m valuation decrease (1.2% of property value ) , primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ('ERV') of high street retail properties and negative market sentiment for retail assets EPRA occupancy 5 95. 5 % (3 0 June 201 9 : 9 5 . 9 %)

C ontinued focus on active asset management

Since the Period end £24.65m 6 invested in the acquisition of eight distribution units 1 NAV per share movement includingdividends approvedfor the Period. 2 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding tenant rental deposits and retentions) divided by property valuation. 3 Before disposal costs of £0.1m. 4 Before rental top-ups and cost guarantees of c. £0.3m. 5.ERV of let property divided by total propertyERV. 6 Before acquisition costs and completion balance sheet adjustments. Net asset value The unaudited NAV of the Company at 30 September2019 was £428.5m, reflecting approximately 104.3pper share, a decrease of 1.7p(1.6%)since 30 June2019: Penceper share £m NAV at 30 June2019 106.0 432.7 Issue of equity 0.1 2.9 Valuation movements relating to: - Losson disposal of investment properties(net of disposal costs) (0.0) (0.1) - Valuation movements (1.8) (7.0) Acquisition costs7 (0.0) (0.2) Net valuation movement (1.8) (7.3) Income earned for the Period 2.4 9.8 Expenses and net finance costs for the Period (0.7) (2.8) Dividends paid8 (1.7) (6.8) NAV at 30 September2019 104.3 428.5 7 Acquisition costs relate to unconditional costs incurred on acquisitions completed following the Period-end. 8 A dividendof 1.6625p per share waspaid on shares in issue throughout the Period. The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent property valuation as at 30 September2019 of £547.2m(30 June2019: £568.0m) and income for the Periodbutdoes not include anyprovision for the approved dividend of 1.6625p per share for the Period tobe paid on 29 November 2019. Acquisitionssince the Period end On 1October 2019 the Company acquired the share capital of John Menzies Property 4 Limitedto facilitate the purchaseofa portfolio of distribution units ('the Menzies Portfolio') for an agreed purchase price of £24.65m via a sale and leaseback transaction with Menzies Distribution Limited ('MDL'). The Menzies Portfolio comprises eight units acrossthe UK with a passing rent of £1.61m, reflecting a net initial yield9('NIY') of 6.4%. The Portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease termto first break or expiry('WAULT') is 8.8yearsand theacquisition increased the Company's net borrowings to 23.2%loan-to-value('LTV'). 9Passing rent divided by property valuation plus purchaser's costs. Property market Commenting on the regional commercial property market, Richard Shepherd-Cross said: 'The investment market has been notably quiet this quarterwith transaction volumes down 20% from 2018 according to Knight Frank research. While overseas investors still make up a significant proportion of buyers, domestic investors have increased activity to account for 53% of the market. That said,the institutional managers of open-ended funds have recorded low acquisition activity, with most being net sellersof (typically) larger lot-size assetsto meet current redemption pressures. 'While reduced transaction volumes tell a story about demand,it is also an issue for supply. Opportunities that meet the investment criteria of Custodian REIT have been in very short supply,resulting in a third quarter where the Company made no property acquisitions. 'Custodian REIT's investment strategy has always been weighted towards regional industrial and logistics assets, whichhas stood the Company in good stead again this quarter. Valuation gains of 2.1% in this sector during the Period point to both underlying rental growth and continued investment demand. We expect the addition of the Menzies Portfolio, post Period-end, will prove to be an excellent addition to this sector of the Company's property portfolio. 'There has been much focus in the press on the woes of retailers and the resulting impact on real estate. There is no doubt that the over-supply of shops on the high street needs to be addressedand,while a number of Company Voluntary Arrangements ('CVAs') have reduced rents on specific assets, there remainswidespread rental value decline as a result of this over-supply. Notwithstanding these falls in rental value, Custodian REIT has continued to focus on maintaining occupancy whilst securing cash flow. We have worked with tenants to retainthem in occupation following CVAs and at lease expiry or break, resulting in96.2%occupancy across ourhigh street retail property portfolio. 'We have previously forecast greater resilience in the out of town retail market, which benefits from a restricted supply, generally free parking and the convenience that is complementary to online sales for both 'click &collect'and customer returns. This forecast remains robust, although the read-acrossfrom the impact on high street retailersand investors generally turning away from the retailsectoras a whole, for the moment is in turn having a negative impact on retail warehouse values. 'Regional offices have provided fairly stable returns over the Period. Sustained demand coupled with low levels of development and restricted supply of Grade A offices in regional markets has led to rental growth, which is most apparent in the six major regional cities where Grade A rents are hitting new headline peaks. Although the costs of office ownership (throughlandlord's capital expenditure and tenant lease incentives)remain higher for offices than other sectors, we expect to see a relatively steady market ahead. WeWork is arelatively new entrant into the regional office market but continuesto make headlines both corporately and in new office lettings. Time will tell whether itwill be complementary or competitive to the Custodian REIT strategy but at present it has minimal impact on the markets in which we operate. 'Custodian REIT benefits from a balanced and diverse property portfolio with 17% of income derived from 'other' assets, which are broadly showing resilience from occupiers and continued demand from investors seeking to diversify out of retail. 'This diversification successfully mitigatessome of the challenges in retail, whilstthe continued asset management of the property portfolio is supporting the Company's NAV.' Asset management Owning the right properties at the right time is one key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves some selling from time to time to balance the property portfolio. While Custodian REIT is not a trader, it is important to identify opportunities to dispose of assets significantly ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy. After focused pre-sale asset management, the following two properties were sold at valuation during the Period for a headline consideration of £15.7m: A city centre office unit with retail on the ground floor in Edinburgh for £9.1m, in line with valuation ; and

An industrial unit in Wolverhampton for £ 6.6 m, in line with valuation . Since the Period-end we have promptly reinvested the proceeds from these disposals into the Menzies Portfolio which is betteraligned withthe Company's long-term investment strategy. A continued focus on active asset management including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses have partially offsetthe negative valuation impact of reductions in ERVsin the high street retail sectorand a reduction in valuation yields due to worsening market sentiment. Initiatives completed during the Period were: Completing a lease renewal with Laura Ashley at Colchester where the tenant has taken a five year lease with a third year tenant only break option , with annual passing rent falling from £1 1 8k to £ 10 6k;

Completing a lease renewal with Specsavers in Norwich wh ich has taken a 10 year lease with a fifth year tenant only break option , with annual passing rent falling from £ 200 k to £1 2 6k;

Retained Waterstones in Scarborough beyond its contractual lease expiry on a flexible lease arrangement whilst the unit is re-market ed, with annual passing rent falling from £ 93 k to £ 45 k;

Completed a 10 year lease extension , subject to a fifth year tenant only break option , with Equinox Aromas in Kettering with no change to annual passing rent ; and

Complet ing six electric vehicle charging point leases to Instavolt across a number of retail warehouse sites within the property portfolio, generating an additional £18k in annual contracted rent on 15 year leases. Further initiatives on other properties currently under review are expected to complete during the coming months. These positive asset management outcomes have been tempered by the recent exercise of a tenant only break option effective from August 2020 and two tenants confirming their intention to vacate premises at lease expiry in 2020, which put annual aggregate rent of £650k at risk. Property portfolio analysis The property portfolio's WAULTfell to 5.3 years from 5.6 years in June 2019 reflecting the natural elapse of a quarter of a year due to the passage of time. At 30 September2019the Company's property portfolio comprised153assets (30 June2019: 155 assets) with a NIY of 6.7%(30 June2019: 6.7%). The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced property portfolio. Slight swings in sector weightings reflect market pricing at any given time and the desire to maintain an opportunistic approach to acquisitions. Sector weightings are shown below: Sector Valuation 30 Sep2019 £m Weighting by value 30 Sep2019 Period valuation movement £m Weighting by income10

30 Sep

2019 Weighting by income10

30 Jun

2019 Industrial 226.6 41% 4.7 38% 38% Retail warehouse 117.2 21% (5.3) 23% 22% Other11 92.5 17% (1.5) 17% 17% High street retail 58.3 11% (4.9) 12% 12% Office 52.6 10% - 10% 11% Total 547.2 100% (7.0) 100% 100% 10Current passing rent plus ERV of vacant properties. 11 Includes car showrooms, petrol filling stations, children's day nurseries, restaurants, gymnasiums, hotels and healthcareunits. The valuation decrease of £7.0m was primarily driven by high street retail and retail warehousevaluations falling by £4.9m and £5.3m respectively, due to a reduction in high street retail ERVsanda worsening of investment market sentiment towards retail. We believe low rents per sq ft, 'big box' formats, free parking and a complementary relationship with online through continued growth in 'click& collect' mean retail warehouse valuations and rents are likely to remain more robust than in the High Street during the remainder of the year. The retail valuation declines were tempered by industrial asset valuations increasingby £4.7m due to latent rental growth and continued investor demand. The Company operates a geographically diversified property portfolio acrossthe UK seeking to ensure that no one regionrepresents an overweight position. The geographic analysis of the Company's property portfolio at 30 September2019was as follows: Location Valuation 30 Sep

2019 £m Weighting by value 30 Sep2019 Period valuation movement £m Weighting

by income12

30 Sep

2019 Weighting

by income12

30 Jun

2019 West Midlands 122.2 22% (1.4) 21% 21% North-West 93.4 17% 1.2 18% 18% South-East 71.3 13% (4.3) 13% 13% East Midlands 69.4 13% (0.3) 14% 13% South-West 68.9 13% (1.6) 11% 11% North-East 51.7 9% - 10% 10% Scotland 37.8 7% 0.4 7% 8% Eastern 27.2 5% (0.2) 5% 5% Wales 5.3 1% (0.8) 1% 1% Total 547.2 100% (7.0) 100% 100% 12 Current passing rent plus ERVof vacant properties. For details of all properties in the portfolio please see www.custodianreit.com/property-portfolio. Activityand pipeline Commenting on pipeline, Richard Shepherd-Cross said: 'We are considering a pipeline of opportunities and have terms agreed to fund the development ofa drive-through coffee shopin Nottingham. We believe a selective approach to acquisitions can still yield investment opportunities in the current market and consider the Company well positioned with long-term debt facilities and low net gearing to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.' Financing Equity The Company issued 2.5m newordinary shares of 1p each ('the New Shares') during the Period raising proceeds of £2.9m. The New Shares were issued at an averagepremium of 11.9%to theunaudited NAV per share at 30 June2019, adjusted to exclude the dividend paid on 30 August2019. Debt On 17 September 2019 the Company and Lloyds Bankplcagreed to increase the total funds available under the Company's RCFfrom £35m to £50m for a term of three years, with an option to extend the term by a further two years subject to Lloyds Bankplc's agreement, and a reduction in the rate of annual interest to between 1.5% and 1.8% above three-month LIBOR, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio. The RCF includes an 'accordion' option with the facility limit initially set at £46m, which can be increased to £50m subject to Lloyds Bankplc's agreement. At the Period end the Company had: A £ 50 m RCF with Lloyds Bank plc with interest of between 1.5% and 1.8% above three-month LIBOR, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio expir ing on 1 7 September 202 2 ;

A £20 m term loan with Scottish Widows plc with interest fixed at 3.935% and is repayable on 13 August 2025 ;

A £45 m term loan with Scottish Widows plc with interest fixed at 2.987% and is repayable on 5 June 2028 ; and A £50m term loan with Aviva Investors Real Estate Finance comprising: A £3 5m t ranche repayable on 6 April 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.02%; and A £15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.26%.

Dividends An interim dividend of 1.6625pper share for the quarter ended 30 June 2019was paid on 30 August 2019. The Board has approvedan interim dividend relating to the Period of 1.6625pper share payable on 29 November 2019to shareholders on the register on 25 October2019. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Board intends to pay quarterly dividendsto achieve a target dividend13 per share for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 6.65p (2019: 6.55p). The Board's objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by projected net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. 13 This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target can or will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results. Accordingly, shareholders or potential investors in the Company should not place any reliance on this target in deciding whether or not to invest in the Company or assume that the Company will make any distributions at all and should decide for themselves whether or not the target dividend yield is reasonable or achievable. Inside information The Board is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors and the Investment Manager may have has been notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from issuing new securities during the closed period which ends on the date of the announcement of the Interim Report for the period ended 30 September 2019. - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach/ Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numis.com/funds Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its property portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by propertieswith individual values of less than £10m at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified property portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10mlot-size, regionalproperties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.comand www.custodiancapital.com. Attachments Original document

