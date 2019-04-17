Cutera : Announces Regulatory Approval of Secret™ RF Microneedling System in Canada

CUTERA, INC., (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”) a leading
provider of laser, light and other energy-based aesthetic systems for
practitioners worldwide, announced today that Canada’s healthcare
regulatory authority, Health Canada, recently granted a Medical Device
License for the Company’s Secret™ RF system.
The Company launched Secret RF in the US in January 2018.
“Canada is an important market for Cutera, and I am very happy that we
are now able to introduce this innovative, skin revitalization
technology to our Canadian customers,” said Jason Richey, Cutera’s COO
and Interim CEO. “Secret RF’s microneedling technique is a very popular
treatment method in the US, and offers excellent clinical results, for
physicians and their patients looking to improve and revitalize skin
concerns. With this approval, we look forward to positively impacting
revenue in this market.”
Ashish Bhatia, MD, Oak Dermatology, Chicago, IL, added, “We’ve been
partners with Cutera for several years, and have performed many clinical
studies with their research team for advancing aesthetic technology.
With Secret RF, we’ve expanded our capabilities to provide patients
individualized treatments, based on their skin concerns, skin type and
lifestyle needs. With the adjustable levels of radio frequency and
different tip sizes, we are able to go to different depths of delivering
the right amount of energy to remodel the skin and generate collagen.
Patient satisfaction is very high after only 1 or 2 treatments.”
Sammy Kelada-Sedra, MD, New Creation MediCosmetic, St. Catharines, ON,
the first provider to offer Secret RF treatments in Canada, stated, “We
have been following the Secret RF microneedling technology and the
results for some time now. We are thrilled to pioneer this in Canada and
extend our services beyond our practice across Ontario and other
provinces. I look forward to helping my patients address even more of
their dermal aesthetic concerns.”
Research shows the global aesthetic market was more than $11B in 2018
and expected to grow at 11.1% per year through 2021. Skin revitalization
procedures are the #2 aesthetic procedure that consumers are
considering, after non-invasive body shaping.
About Secret™ RF
Secret RF is a novel fractional radio frequency (RF) microneedling
system for tissue coagulation designed to stimulate and remodel collagen
and address the common signs of aging. It is ideally suited for use on
patients who wish to revitalize and refresh the appearance of their skin
on all skin types. By adjusting the microneedles, Secret RF can deliver
energy at various depths, so that treatments can be tailored to address
each patient’s individual concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles,
photoaging and striae at the depth required.
Commercial shipments of Secret™ RF to Canada will begin immediately.
Additional information can be found:
https://cutera.com/secretRF
About Cutera, Inc.
Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and
other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since
1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that
enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and
effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information,
call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.
Sources:
-
American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS)
-
Medical Insight Inc.
-
American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)
