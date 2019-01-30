Cutera, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

Log in
01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 after market close. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details. Participating on the call will be Jason Richey, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sandra Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Scalo, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted at the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/, and will be archived online within one hour of its completion through March 13th, 2019. In addition, you may call 1-877-705-6003 to listen to the live broadcast.

For more information about Cutera and its products, visit www.cutera.com.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

Cutera, Inc.
Matthew Scalo
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
415-657-5500
mscalo@cutera.com

Source: Cutera, Inc.

Cutera, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
