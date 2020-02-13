Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cutera, Inc.    CUTR

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cutera, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results on February 26, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:42pm EST

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day. Participating on the call will be Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Richey, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Fuad Ahmad, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or +1 201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the Conference Code: 13699205.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CUTERA, INC.
04:42pCUTERA, INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results on February..
BU
02/04CUTERA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/21CUTERA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/13CUTERA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
01/12CUTERA : Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Yea..
BU
2019CUTERA : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
2019CUTERA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
2019CUTERA : Appoints Fuad Ahmad as Interim CFO
BU
2019CUTERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
2019CUTERA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 181 M
EBIT 2019 -10,8 M
Net income 2019 -10,9 M
Finance 2019 33,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -36,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -130x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 392 M
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 37,00  $
Last Close Price 27,52  $
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Mowry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Jason Richey President
James Daniel Plants Chairman
Fuad Ahmad Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Hunziker Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-22.26%392
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.97%134 160
DANAHER CORPORATION6.74%113 944
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.29%68 760
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-6.61%58 861
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-0.92%47 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group