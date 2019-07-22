Log in
Cutera, Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/22/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, will announce financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after market close. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details. Participating on the call will be David Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Richey, President, and Sandra Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted at the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/, and will be archived online within one hour of its completion through September 8, 2019. In addition, you may call 1-877-705-6003 to listen to the live broadcast.

For more information about Cutera and its products, visit www.cutera.com.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.


© Business Wire 2019
