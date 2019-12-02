Log in
CUTERA, INC.

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
Cutera : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

12/02/2019

Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference at 1:30pm ET on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at cutera.com, and will be available for replay following the event.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit cutera.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 179 M
EBIT 2019 -10,3 M
Net income 2019 -10,6 M
Finance 2019 35,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -50,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -213x
EV / Sales2019 2,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 530 M
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Mowry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Jason Richey President
James Daniel Plants Chairman
Fuad Ahmad Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Hunziker Vice President-Research & Development
