Cutera : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference at 1:30pm ET on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at cutera.com, and will be available for replay following the event.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit cutera.com.

