Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CV Sciences, Inc.    CVSI

CV SCIENCES, INC.

(CVSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that it had filed a Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 21, 2020.

At present time, the Company has no specific plans to issue securities under the registration statement. However, the Company felt it was prudent to file the shelf registration statement as a matter of standard corporate governance to provide the Company with flexibility to access the public capital markets in order to respond to future financing and business opportunities.

The shelf registration statement filed with the SEC has not yet become effective. No securities may be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offer of securities subject to the registration statement will be solely by means of the prospectus included in the registration statement and one or more prospectus supplements that will be issued at the time of the offering.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 5,700 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry.  CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards.  With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov.  PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California.  Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Investor Contact:
ICR
Scott Van Winkle
617-956-6736
scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com 

Media Contact:
ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
cory.ziskind@icrinc.com 

Source: CV Sciences, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CV SCIENCES, INC.
08:01aCV Sciences, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
GL
04/21CV SCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
04/06CV Sciences, Inc. Receives Notice of Patent Allowance from USPTO for Propriet..
GL
03/30CV SCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
03/25CV SCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16CV SCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
03/16CV Sciences, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year-End 2019 Financial Results
GL
03/10Cv sciences, inc. reschedules full year 2019 results conference call to march..
GL
02/26CV Sciences, Inc. to Announce Full Year 2019 Results on March 10, 2020
GL
01/23CV SCIENCES : Launches Updated +PlusCBD™ Oil Website to Enhance User Exper..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31,7 M
EBIT 2020 -8,88 M
Net income 2020 -7,10 M
Finance 2020 10,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,32x
P/E ratio 2021 6,78x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 51,9 M
Chart CV SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CV Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CV SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,18  $
Last Close Price 0,52  $
Spread / Highest target 285%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Dowling Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Joerg Grasser Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Duffy MacKay Senior VP-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
James A. McNulty Lead Independent Director
Joseph C. Maroon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CV SCIENCES, INC.-46.11%52
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.98%394 609
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.91%294 801
NOVARTIS-6.62%200 674
MERCK & CO., INC-13.62%198 371
PFIZER, INC.-9.09%197 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group