CV SCIENCES INC

CV SCIENCES INC

(CVSI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/16 03:59:59 pm
3.11 USD   -0.32%
08:46aCV Sciences, Inc. Wins 2019 NEXTY Award
GL
09/11Pro Mountain Biker Cam McCaul Partners with PlusCBD™ Oil
GL
09/10CV Sciences, Inc. to Present and Sponsor Natural Products Expo East
GL
News 
CV Sciences, Inc. Wins 2019 NEXTY Award

CV Sciences, Inc. Wins 2019 NEXTY Award

09/17/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Company’s industry-dominating hemp extract brand, PlusCBD Oil™, wins Consumer Choice Award at Natural Products Expo East

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced today that it received the “NEXTY Consumer Choice Award” in the Supplement Category for the Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil Total Plant Complex Peppermint Spray.

Bestowed each year at Natural Products Expo East and West, the NEXTY Awards recognize natural products that eclipse others within their category in terms of innovation, inspiration, and integrity. All product candidates are evaluated via a rigorous submission and two-tiered judging process, and the winning products are selected based on targeted consumer feedback from 1,000 consumers who sample and score the products.

“Consumers choose and trust PlusCBD Oil because of our quality, purity and consistency. We offer the highest quality line of gluten-free, non-GMO full spectrum hemp CBD products in the industry and we’ve built our reputation on product purity and fundamentally sound research practices,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “We are proud to be recognized by consumers as their favorite supplement, especially by those who are new to CBD.”

PlusCBD Oil Sprays are a convenient and portable option for those who take CBD oil daily and are available in three flavor options—Peppermint, Café Mocha and unflavored. Made with CBD derived from agricultural hemp, a renewable resource, PlusCBD Oil Sprays also contain naturally occurring Vitamin E, fatty acids, and other beneficial plant compounds.

About CV Sciences, Inc. CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling hemp-derived CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company quality standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp-derived CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Investor Contact:
ICR
Scott Van Winkle
617-956-6736
scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
cory.ziskind@icrinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 73,0 M
EBIT 2019 -3,48 M
Net income 2019 -4,83 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -77,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 309 M
Chart CV SCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
CV Sciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,33  $
Last Close Price 3,11  $
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Dowling CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Michael J. Mona Chief Operating Officer & Director
James A. McNulty Independent Director
Gary R. Sligar Independent Director
Joseph C. Maroon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CV SCIENCES INC-27.84%309
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.34%341 878
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%234 825
MERCK AND COMPANY7.36%210 028
PFIZER-15.62%203 709
NOVARTIS16.65%198 073
