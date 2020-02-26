Log in
CV Sciences, Inc. to Announce Full Year 2019 Results on March 10, 2020

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that it will release financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvsciences.com/news-events and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138282. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial (877) 407-0784 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 689-8560. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, March 17, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13699659.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s flagship brand of PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 5,500 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural product retail channel, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
ICR
Scott Van Winkle
617-956-6736
CVSciences@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
cory.ziskind@icrinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 56,0 M
EBIT 2019 -10,9 M
Net income 2019 -10,4 M
Debt 2019 20,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,70x
P/E ratio 2020 6,79x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 77,0 M
Chart CV SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CV Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,80  $
Last Close Price 0,77  $
Spread / Highest target 446%
Spread / Average Target 394%
Spread / Lowest Target 290%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Dowling Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Joerg Grasser Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Duffy MacKay Senior VP-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Michael J. Mona Director
James A. McNulty Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CV SCIENCES, INC.-20.22%77
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.03%381 112
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.13%287 430
MERCK AND COMPANY-11.74%204 366
NOVARTIS-5.57%201 414
PFIZER-11.51%187 773
