CVB Financial : Citizens Business Bank To Donate Over $350,000 to Local Community Benefit Organizations

CVB Financial Corp., the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that we committed $355,900 in charitable donations for local community organizations. The majority of the commitments are in response to the immediate need for assistance due to the impact of COVID-19.

The total of $355,900 is intended for local organizations dedicated to community service including food banks, economic development, and affordable housing in Southern and Central California. The Bank has supported over 300 local nonprofits since their founding 45 years ago, and that generosity is not limited to monetary donations. Each year, Bank employees devote thousands of hours to volunteering for local causes and charitable organizations in the areas we live and work.

The Bank is already in the process of distributing these contributions to multiple organizations, many of which have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have significantly increased our overall efforts to support the people and organizations in the communities we serve that need our support the most,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer. “Times are tough right now, and many nonprofits are in immediate need of funding after being affected by the recent downturn. We want to remind our communities that we will get through this together.”

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

