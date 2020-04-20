Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CVB Financial Corp.    CVBF

CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVB Financial : Citizens Business Bank To Donate Over $350,000 to Local Community Benefit Organizations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

CVB Financial Corp., the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that we committed $355,900 in charitable donations for local community organizations. The majority of the commitments are in response to the immediate need for assistance due to the impact of COVID-19.

The total of $355,900 is intended for local organizations dedicated to community service including food banks, economic development, and affordable housing in Southern and Central California. The Bank has supported over 300 local nonprofits since their founding 45 years ago, and that generosity is not limited to monetary donations. Each year, Bank employees devote thousands of hours to volunteering for local causes and charitable organizations in the areas we live and work.

The Bank is already in the process of distributing these contributions to multiple organizations, many of which have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have significantly increased our overall efforts to support the people and organizations in the communities we serve that need our support the most,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer. “Times are tough right now, and many nonprofits are in immediate need of funding after being affected by the recent downturn. We want to remind our communities that we will get through this together.”

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
02:12pCVB FINANCIAL : Citizens Business Bank To Donate Over $350,000 to Local Communit..
BU
04/07CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/06CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Confer..
BU
04/02CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Suspension of Stock Repurchase Plan
BU
03/25CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces 122nd Consecutive Cash Dividend
BU
03/02CVB FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/20CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
02/19CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Appointment of David A. Brager as new CEO Effect..
BU
02/07CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 447 M
EBIT 2020 259 M
Net income 2020 166 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,76%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,89x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,97x
Capitalization 2 631 M
Chart CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,60  $
Last Close Price 19,36  $
Spread / Highest target 8,47%
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Brager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.-10.29%2 631
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.72%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.90%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group