CVB Financial Corp. : Announces 116th Consecutive Cash Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) announced a fourteen cent ($0.14) per
share cash dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2018. The
dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors
meeting held on September 19, 2018. The dividend will be payable on or
about October 18, 2018 to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2018.
“Our Board of Directors is pleased to announce our 116th
consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders,” said Christopher D.
Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens
Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies
headquartered in California. With the addition of Community Bank, on a
combined basis, CVBF assets exceed $11 billion. Citizens Business Bank
is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the
nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing
services through 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving
the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County,
Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of
California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ
under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVBF, visit
our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the “Investors”
tab.
