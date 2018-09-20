Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CVB Financial Corp.    CVBF

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. (CVBF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

CVB Financial Corp. : Announces 116th Consecutive Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 01:49am CEST

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) announced a fourteen cent ($0.14) per share cash dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2018. The dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on September 19, 2018. The dividend will be payable on or about October 18, 2018 to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2018.

“Our Board of Directors is pleased to announce our 116th consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders,” said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California. With the addition of Community Bank, on a combined basis, CVBF assets exceed $11 billion. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
01:49aCVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces 116th Consecutive Cash Dividend
BU
09/13CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/28CVB FINANCIAL : D.A. Davidson & Co. Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Commu..
AQ
08/13CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change ..
AQ
08/11CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : and Community Bank Announce Completion of Merger
BU
08/09CVB FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/08CVB FINANCIAL : SEC Issues Administrative Proceeding Involving Smith
AQ
07/31CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07/30CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Community B..
BU
07/27CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Community banks focus on customers, product range to keep deposit costs down 
07/19CVB Financial Corporation's (CVBF) CEO Chris Myers on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
07/18CVB Financial beats by $0.01, misses on net interest income 
07/17Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
06/21CVB Financial declares $0.14 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 340 M
EBIT 2018 220 M
Net income 2018 139 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 20,16
P/E ratio 2019 16,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,91x
Capitalization 2 598 M
Chart CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.-0.04%2 612
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.88%382 603
BANK OF AMERICA2.57%302 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.06%268 969
WELLS FARGO-10.17%261 564
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%223 962
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.