CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
CVB Financial Corp. : Announces 118th Consecutive Cash Dividend

03/20/2019 | 07:29pm EDT

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2019. The dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 20, 2019. The dividend will be payable on or about April 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 6, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce a $0.04 increase in our first quarter dividend to $0.18 per share. This represents our 118th consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders,” said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 62 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 458 M
EBIT 2019 299 M
Net income 2019 206 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 14,68
P/E ratio 2020 13,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,40x
Capitalization 3 032 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.7.07%3 032
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.40%349 689
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%293 716
BANK OF AMERICA20.33%285 795
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%242 006
WELLS FARGO11.57%233 502
