CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
CVB Financial Corp. : Announces 120th Consecutive Cash Dividend

09/18/2019

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2019. The dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on September 18, 2019. The dividend will be payable on or about October 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2019.

“Our Board of Directors is pleased to announce our 120th consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders,” said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 490 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 209 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,22x
Capitalization 3 059 M
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,50  $
Last Close Price 21,83  $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.6.57%3 030
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.07%379 070
BANK OF AMERICA21.51%278 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%268 600
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.82%214 842
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.52%194 542
