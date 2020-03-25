Log in
CVB Financial Corp.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
CVB Financial Corp. : Announces 122nd Consecutive Cash Dividend

03/25/2020 | 09:17pm EDT

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2020. The dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 25, 2020. The dividend will be payable on or about April 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2020.

“The Company’s strong levels of capital and liquidity, combined with its history of 171 consecutive quarters of profitability, has allowed us to pay cash dividends to our shareholders for 122 consecutive quarters,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 467 M
EBIT 2020 278 M
Net income 2020 188 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,06%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,37x
Capitalization 2 543 M
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,75  $
Last Close Price 18,15  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Brager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.-24.79%2 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-43.31%271 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%253 217
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.29%183 482
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%134 906
