Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CVB Financial Corp.    CVBF

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. (CVBF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CVB Financial Corp. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 03:41am CET

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) and its principal subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (together, the “Company”), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 24, 2019 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year ended 2018 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 506-3368. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 7, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. PST/9:00 a.m. EST. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529, passcode 10127478.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with total assets over $11 billion. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
03:41aCVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2018 Earnings Rele..
BU
01/03CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces 117th Consecutive Cash Dividend
BU
2018CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces New Share Repurchase Plan
BU
2018CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2018CVB FINANCIAL : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial St..
AQ
2018CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
2018CVB FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2018
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 343 M
EBIT 2018 225 M
Net income 2018 150 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 16,50
P/E ratio 2019 13,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,46x
Capitalization 2 839 M
Chart CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.0.00%2 839
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.00%324 627
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA0.00%270 403
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%241 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%223 046
WELLS FARGO0.00%216 910
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.