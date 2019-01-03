CVB Financial Corp. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) and its principal subsidiary, Citizens
Business Bank (together, the “Company”), announced today that the
Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter
and year ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday,
January 23, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m.
PST/10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 24, 2019 to discuss the
Company’s fourth quarter and year ended 2018 financial results.
To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 506-3368. A taped
replay will be made available approximately one hour after the
conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 7,
2019 at 6:00 a.m. PST/9:00 a.m. EST. To access the replay, please dial
(877) 344-7529, passcode 10127478.
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the
Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site.
Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any
necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available
for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the
conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website
for approximately 12 months.
Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens
Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies
headquartered in California with total assets over $11 billion. Citizens
Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing
banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and
investing services through 68 banking centers and 3 trust office
locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County,
San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central
Valley area of California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ
under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVB
Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the “Investors”
tab.
