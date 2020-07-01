CVB Financial Corp. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Log in
07/01/2020

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) and its principal subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (together, the “Company”), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 23, 2020 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 506-3368. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through August 6, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. PDT/9:00 a.m. EDT. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529, passcode 10145516.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 459 M - -
Net income 2020 163 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 3,84%
Capitalization 2 539 M 2 539 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,10 $
Last Close Price 18,74 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Brager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.-13.16%2 539
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.53%286 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%242 697
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.59%206 046
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 063
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.81%134 791
