CVB Financial Corp. : Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended 2018

Net Earnings of $43.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, or
$0.31 per share
2018 Full Year Net Earnings were $152.0 million, or $1.24 per share
Deposits totaled $8.83 billion at year end with 59%
noninterest-bearing deposits
Total loans were $7.76 billion or 67% of total assets at year end
Net interest margin expanded to 4.40% for fourth quarter of 2018
CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business
Bank (“the Company”), announced earnings for the quarter and year ended
December 31, 2018.
CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $43.2 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018, compared with $38.6 million for the third
quarter of 2018 and $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.31 for the fourth quarter, compared
to $0.30 for the prior quarter and $0.16 for the same period last year.
Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a one-time
charge of $13.2 million due to the re-measurement of the Company’s net
deferred tax asset (“DTA”) resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of
2017 (“Tax Reform Act”). Excluding the impact of the $13.2 million DTA
revaluation, net income totaled $31.1 million for the fourth quarter of
2017, or $0.28 per share. Net earnings grew by $4.6 million over the
prior quarter, or 11.93%, and $12.1 million from the fourth quarter of
2017, or 38.96%, when the impact of the DTA revaluation is excluded.
On August 10, 2018, we completed the acquisition of Community Bank
(“CB”). Our financial statements for the year ended 2018 include 143
days of CB operations, post-merger. At close, Citizens Business Bank
acquired $2.73 billion of loans. We also assumed $1.26 billion of
noninterest-bearing deposits and $2.87 billion of total deposits.
Chris Myers, President and CEO of Citizens Business Bank, commented,
“The Bank had a fantastic year, and I am very pleased with how well we
are positioned for the existing interest rate environment. Our merger
with Community Bank continued to go as planned as we successfully
completed the systems integration in November. The consolidation of
banking centers is underway and should be finalized by the middle of the
second quarter.”
Net income of $43.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 produced an
annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 9.29%, and a return on
average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 15.93%. ROAE and ROATCE for
the third quarter of 2018 were 10.17% and 15.04%, respectively, and the
fourth quarter of 2017 produced an ROAE and ROATCE of 6.48% and 7.39%.
Excluding the impact of the $13.2 million DTA revaluation, the fourth
quarter of 2017 produced a ROATCE of 12.80%. Annualized return on
average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.49% for the fourth quarter, compared to
1.52% for the third quarter of 2018. ROAA was 0.85% for the fourth
quarter of 2017, or 1.48% when the impact of the DTA revaluation is
excluded. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2018 was
49.15%, compared to 47.49% for the third quarter of 2018 and 41.81% for
the fourth quarter of 2017. Expenses related to the acquisition totaled
$8.5 million for the fourth quarter. When acquisition related expenses
are excluded, the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 42.31%,
compared to 41.03% for the prior quarter and 41.72% for the fourth
quarter of 2017.
Net income totaled $152.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018,
which is the highest in company history. Full year net income grew by
$47.6 million, or 45.58%, from the prior year. When the DTA revaluation
in 2017 is excluded, net income increased by $34.4 million, or 29.23%
over 2017. Earnings for 2018 included $1.5 million in loan loss
provision, compared with $8.5 million in loan loss provision recaptured
in 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $1.24 for 2018, compared to
$0.95 for 2017. Excluding the impact of the $13.2 million DTA
revaluation, net income totaled $117.6 million, or $1.07 per share, for
the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the year ended December
31, 2018 produced an annualized ROAE of 11.00%, a ROATCE of 15.18% and a
ROAA of 1.60%. This compares to ROAE of 9.84%, a ROATCE of 11.17% and a
ROAA of 1.26% for 2017. Excluding the impact of the DTA revaluation,
ROATCE and ROAA were 12.57% and 1.42%, respectively, for the year ended
2017. The efficiency ratio for 2018 was 45.83%, compared to 43.84% for
2017.
Net interest income before provision for loan losses was $113.0 million
for the quarter, which was a $20.2 million, or 21.76%, increase from the
third quarter of 2018, and a $41.7 million, or 58.56%, increase over the
fourth quarter of 2017. Total interest income and fees on loans for the
fourth quarter of 2018 of $100.9 million increased $21.1 million, or
26.42%, from the third quarter of 2018 and $45.0 million, or 80.59%,
from the fourth quarter of 2017. Total investment income of $15.6
million decreased $622,000, or 3.84%, from the third quarter of 2018 and
$1.3 million, or 7.86%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest
expense increased $886,000 over the prior quarter and $2.7 million over
the fourth quarter of 2017. Total cost of funds for the fourth quarter
was 0.19%, compared with 0.18% for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.11%
for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in cost of funds was
associated with the higher cost of deposits from CB.
Net interest income before provision for loan losses was $349.0 million
for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was $70.1 million, or
25.14%, higher than 2017. The increase was due to a $79.2 million
increase in interest income from $1.28 billion in average loan growth
and a 0.34% increase in loan yields.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, $3.0 million of provision for loan
losses was recorded, compared to $500,000 of provision for loan losses
for the prior quarter and $1.5 million loan loss provision recaptured
for the same period last year. Provision for loan losses totaled $1.5
million for 2018, compared to $8.5 million in loan loss provision
recapture for 2017.
Noninterest income was $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared with $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $12.6
million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter of 2018
included approximately $1.6 million in additional noninterest income due
to additional accounts resulting from the merger with CB. Noninterest
income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was higher due to $3.8 million in
one-time gains related to an eminent domain condemnation and a branch
sale. Excluding the net gains realized in the fourth quarter of 2017,
noninterest income increased by $2.0 million over the fourth quarter of
2017.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, noninterest income was $43.5
million, compared to $42.1 million for 2017. Noninterest income for 2018
included $3.5 million of net gain on the sale of one OREO. 2017 included
$3.8 million in net gains on sale.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $60.8 million,
compared to $48.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $35.1
million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Salary and benefit expense for
the fourth quarter of 2018 increased over the prior quarter by $4.6
million principally due to additional compensation related expenses for
our newly hired and former CB employees. Occupancy and equipment
increased by $1.7 million due to the addition of 16 banking centers and
an administrative office from CB. Amortization of core deposit
intangible (“CDI”) increased by $1.1 million as a result of core
deposits assumed from CB. The fourth quarter of 2018 also included $8.5
million in merger related expenses in connection with the acquisition,
which was $1.8 million more than the prior quarter. As a percentage of
average assets, noninterest expense was 2.10%, compared to 1.93% for the
third quarter of 2018 and 1.67% for the fourth quarter of 2017. If
merger related expenses are not included, noninterest expense was 1.80%
and 1.67% of average assets for the fourth and third quarter of 2018,
respectively.
Noninterest expense of $179.9 million for the year ended December 31,
2018 was $39.2 million higher than the prior year. The increase was
primarily due to increases of $14.2 million in merger related expenses,
$13.5 million in salaries and employee benefits, $4.1 million in
occupancy and equipment, $3.9 million in amortization of CDI, and $2.3
million in software licenses and maintenance. As a percentage of average
assets, noninterest expense was 1.89% for 2018, compared to 1.70% for
2017. If merger related expenses are not included, noninterest expense
was 1.72% and 1.67% of average assets for 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $113.0
million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $92.8 million for
the third quarter of 2018 and $71.3 million for the fourth quarter of
2017. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 4.40% for the fourth
quarter of 2018, compared to 4.06% for the third quarter of 2018 and
3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Total average earning asset yields
(tax equivalent) were 4.58% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to
4.23% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.79% for the fourth quarter of
2017. Total cost of funds increased to 0.19% for the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to 0.18% for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.11% for the
fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in the net interest margin from
both the prior quarter and prior year was the result of higher loan
yields and a change in asset mix with average loans growing to 74.8% of
earning assets for the fourth quarter, compared to 69.6% for the third
quarter and 60.9% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter average
loans grew by $1.32 billion and loan yields grew by 23 basis points
compared to the third quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017,
loans grew by $2.91 billion on average and loan yields expanded from
4.66% to 5.22%. As a result of the CB merger, discount accretion on
acquired loans increased for the fourth quarter. Discount accretion and
nonaccrual interest paid increased by $3.7 million compared to the third
quarter and by $5.8 million in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Investment securities declined on average by $166.1 million from the
third quarter and $447.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
The tax equivalent yield on investments increased six basis points from
the third quarter of 2018 and by 13 basis points from the fourth quarter
of 2017.
Net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled $349.0
million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $278.9 million
for 2017. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 4.03% for 2018,
compared to 3.63% for 2017. Total average earning asset yields (tax
equivalent) was 4.17%, compared to 3.74% for 2017. The increase in the
net interest margin over 2017 was the result of an increase in our
earning asset yield, which includes a 34 basis point increase in loan
yields. The earning asset yield was further enhanced by the change in
mix of earning assets as average loans represented 67.7% of earning
assets in 2018 versus 59.3% for 2017.
Income Taxes
Our effective tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018
was 28%, compared with 64.51% and 44.70% for the quarter and year ended
December 31, 2017, respectively. On December 22, 2017, the Tax Reform
Act was enacted into law. Beginning in 2018, the Tax Reform Act reduced
the federal tax rate for corporations from 35% to 21% and changes or
limits certain tax deductions. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the
Company recorded a one-time charge against earnings of $13.2 million as
a result of the tax rate reduction and re-measurement of its net
deferred tax assets.
Assets
The Company reported total assets of $11.53 billion at December 31,
2018. This represented an increase of $48.8 million, or 0.43%, from
total assets of $11.48 billion at September 30, 2018. Interest-earning
assets of $10.29 billion at December 31, 2018 increased $93.8 million,
or 0.92%, when compared with $10.19 billion at September 30, 2018. The
increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $182.2
million increase in total loans. This increase was partially offset by a
decrease of $86.7 million in investment securities.
Total assets of $11.53 billion at December 31, 2018 increased $3.26
billion, or 39.40%, from total assets of $8.27 billion at December 31,
2017. Interest-earning assets totaled $10.29 billion at December 31,
2018, an increase of $2.49 billion, or 31.87%, when compared with
earning assets of $7.80 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in
interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $2.93 billion increase in
total loans, partially offset by a $432.4 million decrease in investment
securities. The increase in total loans included $2.73 billion of loans
acquired from CB in the third quarter of 2018.
On August 10, 2018, we completed the acquisition of CB with
approximately $4.09 billion in total assets and 16 banking centers. The
acquisition included $2.73 billion of loans, $717.0 million of
investment securities, and $70.9 million in bank-owned life insurance.
The acquisition also resulted in $550.0 million of goodwill and $52.2
million in core deposit premium. At the close of the merger, the entire
CB security portfolio was liquidated at fair market value, as was $297.6
million of FHLB term advances and $166.0 million of overnight borrowings
from CB. Net cash proceeds were used to fund the $180.7 million in cash
paid to the former shareholders of CB as part of the merger
consideration.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $2.48 billion at December 31, 2018, a
decrease of $86.7 million, or 3.38%, from $2.57 billion at September 30,
2018 and a decrease of $432.4 million, or 14.85%, from $2.91 billion at
December 31, 2017. The decrease in investment securities was due to
minimal reinvestment of cash flows generated from principal payments on
the security portfolio.
At December 31, 2018, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”)
totaled $744.4 million, a $14.6 million decrease, or 1.92%, from
September 30, 2018 and an $85.5 million decrease, or 10.30%, from
December 31, 2017.
At December 31, 2018, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”)
totaled $1.73 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of
$23.6 million due to a decline in fair value resulting from higher
interest rates. AFS securities declined by $72.1 million, or 3.99%, from
September 30, 2018, and declined by $346.9 million, or 16.67%, from
December 31, 2017.
Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities
(“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) totaled $2.06
billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $2.13 billion at September 30,
2018 and $2.43 billion at December 31, 2017. Virtually all of our MBS
and CMOs are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored
enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government.
Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $281.8 million as
of December 31, 2018. These securities are located in 29 states. Our
largest concentrations of holdings are located in Minnesota at 23.06%,
Massachusetts at 11.05%, Texas at 10.32%, and Connecticut at 6.11%.
Loans
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $7.76
billion at December 31, 2018 increased by $182.2 million, or 2.40%, from
September 30, 2018. The increase in total loans was principally due to
growth of $124.9 million in commercial real estate loans and $89.7
million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans. The majority of
growth in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans is seasonal. The
overall increase in loans and leases were partially offset by decreases
of $19.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, $7.0 million in
Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, and $6.4 million in
consumer and other loans.
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $7.76
billion at December 31, 2018 increased by $2.93 billion, or 60.74%, from
December 31, 2017. Excluding the $2.73 billion of acquired CB loans,
total loans increased by $199.9 million or 4.14% for 2018. Commercial
real estate loans grew by $223.1 million and dairy & livestock and
agribusiness loans increased by $34.1 million. This growth was partially
offset by a decrease of $46.6 million in commercial and industrial loans
and a decrease of $13.5 million in consumer and other loans.
Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements
Deposits of $8.83 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $442.3
million totaled $9.27 billion at December 31, 2018. This represents a
decrease of $239.6 million, or 2.52%, when compared with total deposits
and customer repurchase agreements of $9.51 billion at September 30,
2018. Deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $2.17
billion, or 30.55%, when compared with total deposits and customer
repurchase agreements of $7.10 billion at December 31, 2017.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $5.20 billion at December 31, 2018, a
decrease of $19.4 million, or 0.37%, when compared to September 30,
2018, and an increase of $1.36 billion, or 35.31%, when compared to
$3.85 billion at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018,
noninterest-bearing deposits were 58.96% of total deposits, compared to
57.35% at September 30, 2018 and 58.75% at December 31, 2017.
The increase in total deposits from the end of 2017 included $1.26
billion of noninterest-bearing deposits and $2.87 billion of total
deposits assumed from CB during the third quarter of 2018.
Our average cost of total deposits was 0.16% for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, compared to 0.15% for the third quarter of 2018 and
0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Our average cost of total deposits
including customer repurchase agreements was 0.17% for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, 0.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and
0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
FHLB Advance, Other Borrowings and Debentures
At December 31, 2018, we had $280.0 million in short-term borrowings
compared to $30.0 million at September 30, 2018, and zero at December
31, 2017.
At December 31, 2018, we had $25.8 million of junior subordinated
debentures, unchanged from December 31, 2017. These debentures bear
interest at three-month LIBOR plus 1.38% and mature in 2036.
Cost of Funds
Total cost of funds was 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared
with 0.18% for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.11% for the fourth
quarter of 2017. The increase in funding costs was due to having a full
quarter of CB deposits.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses totaled $63.6 million at December 31,
2018, compared to $60.0 million at September 30, 2018 and $59.6 million
at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses for the fourth
quarter of 2018 was increased by $3.0 million in provision for loan
losses and reduced by a net recovery of loans of $606,000. The allowance
for loan losses was 0.82%, 0.79%, 1.24%, 1.25%, and 1.23% of total loans
and leases outstanding, at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June
30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. The ratio
as of the most recent two quarters was impacted by the $2.73 billion in
loans acquired from CB that are recorded at fair market value, without a
corresponding loan loss allowance. The allowance for loans losses as a
percentage of nonacquired loans was 1.32% at December 31, 2018, compared
to 1.33% at September 30, 2018.
Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans plus nonperforming TDR
loans, were $20.0 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.26% of total loans.
Total nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018 included $12.3 million of
nonperforming loans acquired from CB in the third quarter of 2018. This
compares to nonperforming loans of $16.4 million, or 0.22% of total
loans, at September 30, 2018 and $10.7 million, or 0.22%, of total
loans, at December 31, 2017. The $20.0 million in nonperforming loans at
December 31, 2018 are summarized as follows: $7.5 million in commercial
and industrial loans, $6.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $2.9
million in SFR mortgage loans, $2.9 million in SBA loans, and $486,000
in consumer and other loans.
As of December 31, 2018, we had $420,000 in OREO compared to $3.8
million at December 31, 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, we sold
one OREO property, realizing a net gain on sale of $3.5 million. There
was one addition to OREO for the year ended December 31, 2018.
At December 31, 2018, we had loans delinquent 30 to 89 days of $5.3
million. This compares to $495,000 at September 30, 2018 and $1.2
million at December 31, 2017. As a percentage of total loans,
delinquencies, excluding nonaccruals, were 0.07% at December 31, 2018,
0.01% at September 30, 2018, and 0.02% at December 31, 2017.
At December 31, 2018, we had $3.6 million in performing TDR loans,
compared to $3.8 million in performing TDR loans at September 30, 2018,
and $4.8 million in performing TDR loans at December 31, 2017. In terms
of the number of loans, we had 13 performing TDR loans at December 31,
2018, compared to 14 performing TDR loans at September 30, 2018, and 16
performing TDR loans at December 31, 2017.
Nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans plus OREO, totaled
$20.4 million at December 31, 2018, $16.9 million at September 30, 2018,
and $15.2 million at December 31, 2017. As a percentage of total assets,
nonperforming assets were 0.18% at December 31, 2018, 0.15% at September
30, 2018, and 0.18% at December 31, 2017.
Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. At
December 31, 2018, classified loans totaled $51.1 million, compared to
$48.0 million at September 30, 2018 and $57.3 million at December 31,
2017. Total classified loans at December 31, 2018 included $19.0 million
of classified loans acquired from CB in the third quarter of 2018.
Excluding the $19.0 million of acquired classified CB loans, classified
loans decreased $807,000 quarter-over-quarter including a $424,000
decrease in commercial and industrial loans, a $282,000 decrease in
commercial real estate loans, and a $180,000 decrease in dairy &
livestock and agribusiness loans. This was partially offset by an
increase of $136,000 in classified SBA loans.
CitizensTrust
As of December 31, 2018, CitizensTrust had approximately $2.54 billion
in assets under management and administration, including $1.80 billion
in assets under management. Revenues were $2.1 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 and $8.8 million for 2018, compared to $2.4 million and
$9.8 million, respectively, for the same period of 2017. CitizensTrust
provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as
financial, estate and business succession planning.
Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens
Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies
headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets.
Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top
performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking,
lending and investing services through 67 banking centers and 3 trust
office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange
County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the
Central Valley area of California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ
under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVB
Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the “Investors”
tab.
Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto)
constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking
statements relating to the Company's current business plans and
expectations and our future financial position and operating results.
Words such as “will likely result,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,”
“could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,”
“projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “possibility,” and
variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these
forward looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ
materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include,
but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international
economic and market conditions and political events and the impact they
may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our
ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity;
supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real
estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend,
including both residential and commercial real estate; a sharp or
prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or
leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or
condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties;
changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets,
allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of
mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including the 2018
merger of Community Bank with and into Citizens Business Bank, whether
we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection
with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability
to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated
with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of
changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions
(including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial
reforms, taxes, bank capital levels, allowance for loan losses,
consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities
trading and hedging, bank operations, compliance, fair lending,
employment, executive compensation, insurance, cybersecurity, vendor
management and information security technology) with which we and our
subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply or which may
otherwise impact us; the effects of additional legal and regulatory
requirements to which we have or will become subject as a result of our
total assets exceeding $10 billion, which first occurred in the third
quarter of 2018 due to the closing of our merger transaction with
Community Bank; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and
minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof
under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes
in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for bank
credit, operations and market risks; the accuracy of the assumptions and
estimates and the absence of technical error in implementation or
calibration of models used to estimate the fair value of financial
instruments or currently expected credit losses or delinquencies;
inflation, changes in market interest rates, securities market and
monetary fluctuations; changes in government-established interest rates
or monetary policies; changes in the amount, cost and availability of
deposit insurance; disruptions in the infrastructure that supports our
business and the communities where we are located, which are
concentrated in California, involving or related to physical site
access, and/or communication facilities; cyber incidents, or theft or
loss of Company or customer data or money; political developments,
uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or
terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the
effects of pandemic diseases, or extreme weather events, that affect
electrical, environmental, computer servers, and communications or other
services we use, or that affect our customers, employees or third
parties with whom we conduct business; our timely development and
acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived
overall value of these products and services by our customers and
potential customers; the Company’s relationships with and reliance upon
outside vendors with respect to certain of the Company’s key internal
and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer
spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological
changes and the expanding use of technology in banking and financial
services (including the adoption of mobile banking, funds transfer
applications and electronic marketplaces for loans and other banking
products or services); our ability to retain and increase market share,
retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the
competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies,
banks and other financial service and technology providers; competition
and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks,
financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail
businesses and technology companies; volatility in the credit and equity
markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional
business conditions or on the Company’s customers; fluctuations in the
price of the Company’s common stock or other securities, and the
resulting impact on the Company’s ability to raise capital or make
acquisitions; the effect of changes in accounting policies and
practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by the regulatory
agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board,
the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting
standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation
and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce,
management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of
legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments,
including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including
any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee class action
litigation and any litigation which we inherited from our 2018 merger
with Community Bank); regulatory or other governmental inquiries or
investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or
reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state
regulators, including the SEC, Federal Reserve Board, FDIC and
California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the
foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public
reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, and particularly the discussion of risk factors
within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically
disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to
reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the
date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about
future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and
dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative
purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
144,008
$
174,083
$
119,841
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve
19,940
20,392
24,536
Total cash and cash equivalents
163,948
194,475
144,377
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions
7,670
8,812
17,952
Investment securities available-for-sale
1,734,085
1,806,231
2,080,985
Investment securities held-to-maturity
744,440
759,029
829,890
Total investment securities
2,478,525
2,565,260
2,910,875
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
17,688
17,688
17,688
Loans and lease finance receivables
7,764,611
7,582,459
4,830,631
Allowance for loan losses
(63,613
)
(60,007
)
(59,585
)
Net loans and lease finance receivables
7,700,998
7,522,452
4,771,046
Premises and equipment, net
58,193
59,256
46,166
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
220,758
219,561
146,486
Intangibles
53,784
56,643
6,838
Goodwill
666,539
662,888
116,564
Other assets
161,050
173,306
92,594
Total assets
$
11,529,153
$
11,480,341
$
8,270,586
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
5,204,787
$
5,224,154
$
3,846,436
Investment checking
460,972
455,388
433,971
Savings and money market
2,629,787
2,818,386
1,881,099
Time deposits
531,944
611,898
385,347
Total deposits
8,827,490
9,109,826
6,546,853
Customer repurchase agreements
442,255
399,477
553,773
Other borrowings
280,000
30,000
-
Junior subordinated debentures
25,774
25,774
25,774
Other liabilities
102,444
96,684
74,920
Total liabilities
9,677,963
9,661,761
7,201,320
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
1,869,474
1,851,395
1,067,814
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(18,284
)
(32,815
)
1,452
Total stockholders' equity
1,851,190
1,818,580
1,069,266
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,529,153
$
11,480,341
$
8,270,586
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
162,368
$
132,467
$
140,284
$
130,665
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve and federal
funds sold
36,053
56,940
87,603
58,324
Total cash and cash equivalents
198,421
189,407
227,887
188,989
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions
7,994
18,947
9,663
28,213
Investment securities available-for-sale
1,764,929
2,126,254
1,922,392
2,205,854
Investment securities held-to-maturity
752,995
839,496
778,597
864,782
Total investment securities
2,517,924
2,965,750
2,700,989
3,070,636
Investment in stock of FHLB
17,688
17,688
19,441
18,046
Loans and lease finance receivables
7,665,679
4,754,373
5,905,674
4,623,244
Allowance for loan losses
(60,215
)
(60,805
)
(59,936
)
(60,547
)
Net loans and lease finance receivables
7,605,464
4,693,568
5,845,738
4,562,697
Premises and equipment, net
60,147
46,741
51,229
46,314
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
219,961
146,176
175,570
143,652
Intangibles
55,659
7,057
26,055
6,957
Goodwill
662,928
116,564
330,613
112,916
Other assets
170,163
121,140
125,484
123,301
Total assets
$
11,516,349
$
8,323,038
$
9,512,669
$
8,301,721
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
5,311,865
$
3,942,305
$
4,449,110
$
3,856,987
Interest-bearing
3,799,749
2,706,628
3,109,691
2,738,175
Total deposits
9,111,614
6,648,933
7,558,801
6,595,162
Customer repurchase agreements
394,846
461,373
439,658
529,447
FHLB advances
-
-
2,446
-
Other borrowings
54,485
15,338
31,648
16,770
Junior subordinated debentures
25,774
25,774
25,774
25,774
Payable for securities purchased
-
14,428
3,373
10,417
Other liabilities
85,678
64,780
68,577
62,594
Total liabilities
9,672,397
7,230,626
8,130,277
7,240,164
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
1,876,692
1,081,016
1,402,195
1,050,987
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(32,740
)
11,396
(19,803
)
10,570
Stockholders' equity
1,843,952
1,092,412
1,382,392
1,061,557
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,516,349
$
8,323,038
$
9,512,669
$
8,301,721
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$
100,902
$
55,873
$
293,284
$
214,126
Investment securities:
Investment securities available-for-sale
10,902
11,891
45,988
49,778
Investment securities held-to-maturity
4,663
5,001
18,901
21,015
Total investment income
15,565
16,892
64,889
70,793
Dividends from FHLB stock
1,086
305
2,045
1,375
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions and federal
funds sold
167
249
1,642
932
Total interest income
117,720
73,319
361,860
287,226
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,784
1,497
9,825
6,044
Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures
920
547
2,990
2,252
Total interest expense
4,704
2,044
12,815
8,296
Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) loan losses
113,016
71,275
349,045
278,930
Provision for (recapture of) loan losses
3,000
(1,500
)
1,500
(8,500
)
Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) loan
losses
110,016
72,775
347,545
287,430
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,639
4,015
17,070
15,809
Trust and investment services
2,036
2,413
8,774
9,845
Gain on OREO, net
6
2
3,546
6
Other
4,077
6,152
14,091
16,458
Total noninterest income
10,758
12,582
43,481
42,118
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
30,917
21,949
100,601
87,065
Occupancy and equipment
7,007
4,118
20,841
16,756
Professional services
2,103
1,749
6,477
5,940
Software licenses and maintenance
2,819
1,687
8,655
6,385
Marketing and promotion
1,664
1,355
5,302
4,839
Amortization of intangible assets
2,859
338
5,254
1,329
Acquisition related expenses
8,462
75
16,404
2,251
Other
5,000
3,786
16,377
16,188
Total noninterest expense
60,831
35,057
179,911
140,753
Earnings before income taxes
59,943
50,300
211,115
188,795
Income taxes
16,784
32,449
59,112
84,384
Net earnings
$
43,159
$
17,851
$
152,003
$
104,411
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.31
$
0.16
$
1.25
$
0.95
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.31
$
0.16
$
1.24
$
0.95
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.56
$
0.54
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)
$
118,197
$
74,265
$
363,864
$
291,234
Interest expense
4,704
2,044
12,815
8,296
Net interest income - (TE)
$
113,493
$
72,221
$
351,049
$
282,938
Return on average assets, annualized
1.49
%
0.85
%
1.60
%
1.26
%
Return on average equity, annualized
9.29
%
6.48
%
11.00
%
9.84
%
Efficiency ratio [1]
49.15
%
41.81
%
45.83
%
43.84
%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
2.10
%
1.67
%
1.89
%
1.70
%
Yield on average loans
5.22
%
4.66
%
4.97
%
4.63
%
Yield on average earning assets (TE)
4.58
%
3.79
%
4.17
%
3.74
%
Cost of deposits
0.16
%
0.09
%
0.13
%
0.09
%
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements
0.17
%
0.10
%
0.14
%
0.10
%
Cost of funds
0.19
%
0.11
%
0.16
%
0.12
%
Net interest margin (TE)
4.40
%
3.68
%
4.03
%
3.63
%
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before
provision for loan losses plus noninterest income.
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
139,880,568
109,793,813
121,670,113
109,409,301
Diluted
140,119,609
110,205,600
121,957,364
109,806,710
Dividends declared
$
19,697
$
15,425
$
70,203
$
59,483
Dividend payout ratio [2]
45.64
%
86.41
%
46.19
%
56.97
%
[2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)
140,000,017
110,184,922
Book value per share
$
13.22
$
9.70
Tangible book value per share
$
8.08
$
8.58
December 31,
2018
2017
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
16,442
$
6,516
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest
-
-
Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming)
3,509
4,200
Other real estate owned (OREO), net
420
4,527
Total nonperforming assets
$
20,371
$
15,243
Troubled debt restructured performing loans
$
3,594
$
4,809
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and
OREO
0.26
%
0.32
%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.18
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets
312.27
%
390.90
%
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$
59,585
$
61,540
Total charge-offs
(291
)
(151
)
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off
2,819
6,696
Net recoveries
2,528
6,545
Provision for (recapture of) loan losses
1,500
(8,500
)
Allowance for loan losses at end of period
$
63,613
$
59,585
Net recoveries to average loans
0.043
%
0.142
%
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarterly Common Stock Price
2018
2017
2016
Quarter End
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
March 31,
$
25.14
$
21.64
$
24.63
$
20.58
$
17.70
$
14.02
June 30,
$
24.11
$
21.92
$
22.85
$
19.90
$
17.92
$
15.25
September 30,
$
24.97
$
22.19
$
24.29
$
19.58
$
17.88
$
15.39
December 31,
$
23.51
$
19.21
$
25.49
$
22.25
$
23.23
$
16.32
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
100,902
$
79,818
$
57,368
$
55,196
$
55,873
Investment securities and other
16,818
16,820
17,437
17,501
17,446
Total interest income
117,720
96,638
74,805
72,697
73,319
Interest expense
Deposits
3,784
2,967
1,549
1,525
1,497
Other borrowings
920
851
568
651
547
Total interest expense
4,704
3,818
2,117
2,176
2,044
Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) loan losses
113,016
92,820
72,688
70,521
71,275
Provision for (recapture of) loan losses
3,000
500
(1,000
)
(1,000
)
(1,500
)
Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) loan losses
110,016
92,320
73,688
71,521
72,775
Noninterest income
10,758
10,112
9,695
12,916
12,582
Noninterest expense
60,831
48,880
34,254
35,946
35,057
Earnings before income taxes
59,943
53,552
49,129
48,491
50,300
Income taxes
16,784
14,994
13,756
13,578
32,449
Net earnings
$
43,159
$
38,558
$
35,373
$
34,913
$
17,851
Effective tax rate
28.00
%
28.00
%
28.00
%
28.00
%
64.51
%
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.32
$
0.32
$
0.16
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.32
$
0.32
$
0.16
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
Cash dividends declared
$
19,697
$
19,628
$
15,444
$
15,434
$
15,425
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Portfolio by Type
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Commercial and industrial
$
1,002,728
$
1,022,365
$
509,750
$
515,137
$
514,259
SBA
351,301
358,338
122,359
124,788
123,438
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
5,408,636
5,283,719
3,471,244
3,435,491
3,404,144
Construction
122,782
123,274
84,400
79,898
77,982
SFR mortgage
296,649
292,666
237,308
237,776
236,364
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness
394,543
304,798
268,489
276,389
348,059
Municipal lease finance receivables
64,186
67,581
67,721
67,892
70,243
Consumer and other loans
128,614
134,982
61,060
64,387
64,457
Gross loans
7,769,439
7,587,723
4,822,331
4,801,758
4,838,946
Less:
Purchase accounting discount on PCI loans
-
-
-
(1,074
)
(2,026
)
Deferred loan fees, net
(4,828
)
(5,264
)
(5,375
)
(5,701
)
(6,289
)
Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts
7,764,611
7,582,459
4,816,956
4,794,983
4,830,631
Allowance for loan losses
(63,613
)
(60,007
)
(59,583
)
(59,935
)
(59,585
)
Net loans
$
7,700,998
$
7,522,452
$
4,757,373
$
4,735,048
$
4,771,046
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Noninterest-bearing
$
5,204,787
$
5,224,154
$
3,980,666
$
4,062,691
$
3,846,436
Investment checking
460,972
455,388
432,455
433,725
433,971
Savings and money market
2,629,787
2,818,386
1,759,684
1,840,929
1,881,099
Time deposits
531,944
611,898
362,501
372,090
385,347
Total deposits
8,827,490
9,109,826
6,535,306
6,709,435
6,546,853
Customer repurchase agreements
442,255
399,477
384,054
487,277
553,773
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements
$
9,269,745
$
9,509,303
$
6,919,360
$
7,196,712
$
7,100,626
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Nonperforming loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
7,490
$
3,026
$
204
$
272
$
250
SBA
2,892
3,005
574
589
906
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
6,068
5,856
6,517
6,746
6,842
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
SFR mortgage
2,937
2,961
1,578
1,309
1,337
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness
78
775
800
818
829
Consumer and other loans
486
807
509
438
552
Total
$
19,951
$
16,430
$
10,182
$
10,172
$
10,716
% of Total gross loans
0.26
%
0.22
%
0.21
%
0.21
%
0.22
%
Past due 30-89 days:
Commercial and industrial
$
909
$
274
$
-
$
-
$
768
SBA
1,307
123
-
-
403
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
2,789
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
SFR mortgage
285
-
-
680
-
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other loans
-
98
47
63
1
Total
$
5,290
$
495
$
47
$
743
$
1,172
% of Total gross loans
0.07
%
0.01
%
0.001
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
OREO:
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
4,527
SFR mortgage
420
420
-
-
-
Total
$
420
$
420
$
-
$
-
$
4,527
Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO
$
25,661
$
17,345
$
10,229
$
10,915
$
16,415
% of Total gross loans
0.33
%
0.23
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
0.34
%
Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The
Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide
supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The
following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company
stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a
calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2018
and 2017.
December 31,
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity
$
1,851,190
$
1,069,266
Less: Goodwill
(666,539
)
(116,564
)
Less: Intangible assets
(53,784
)
(6,838
)
Tangible book value
$
1,130,867
$
945,864
Common shares issued and outstanding
140,000,017
110,184,922
Tangible book value per share
$
8.08
$
8.58
Reconciliations of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio and Noninterest
Expense to Average Assets Ratio
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental
information regarding our performance. Noninterest expense for the
three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 included acquisition
related expenses of $8.5 million and $75,000, respectively.
Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018
and 2017 included acquisition related expenses of $16.4 million
and $2.3 million, respectively. We believe that presenting the
efficiency ratio and noninterest expense to average assets ratio,
excluding acquisition expenses, provides additional clarity to the
users of financial statements regarding core net income.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Total noninterest expense
$
60,831
$
35,057
$
179,911
$
140,753
Acquisition related expenses
(8,462
)
(75
)
(16,404
)
(2,251
)
Adjusted total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition expenses
$
52,369
$
34,982
$
163,507
$
138,502
Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) loan losses
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets, annualized,
excluding acquisition expenses
1.80
%
1.67
%
1.72
%
1.67
%
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before
provision for loan losses plus noninterest income.
Tax Reform and Effect of Tax Rate Change Reconciliations
(Non-GAAP)
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental
information regarding our performance. Income tax expense for the
three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 included a
one-time charge of $13.2 million as a result of the December 22,
2017 enactment of the Tax Reform Act. We believe that presenting
the effective tax rate, earnings, ROAA, ROAE, and earnings per
common share, excluding the impact of the re-measurement of our
net deferred tax asset, provides additional clarity to the users
of financial statements regarding core financial performance.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income tax expense
$
16,784
$
32,449
$
59,112
$
84,384
Less: Effect of income tax rate change-DTA revaluation
-
(13,208
)
-
(13,208
)
Adjusted income tax expense
$
16,784
$
19,241
$
59,112
$
71,176
Effective Tax Rate
28.00
%
64.51
%
28.00
%
44.70
%
Adjusted effective tax rate
28.00
%
38.25
%
28.00
%
37.70
%
Net earnings
$
43,159
$
17,851
$
152,003
$
104,411
Effect of income tax rate change-DTA revaluation
-
13,208
-
13,208
Adjusted net earnings
$
43,159
$
31,059
$
152,003
$
117,619
Average assets
$
11,516,349
$
8,323,038
$
9,512,669
$
8,301,721
Return on average assets [1]
1.49
%
0.85
%
1.60
%
1.26
%
Adjusted return on average assets [1]
1.49
%
1.48
%
1.60
%
1.42
%
Average equity
$
1,843,952
$
1,092,412
$
1,382,392
$
1,061,557
Return on average equity [1]
9.29
%
6.48
%
11.00
%
9.84
%
Adjusted return on average equity [1]
9.29
%
11.28
%
11.00
%
11.08
%
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
139,880,568
109,793,813
121,670,113
109,409,301
Diluted
140,119,609
110,205,600
121,957,364
109,806,710
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.31
$
0.16
$
1.25
$
0.95
Diluted
$
0.31
$
0.16
$
1.24
$
0.95
Adjusted earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.31
$
0.28
$
1.25
$
1.07
Diluted
$
0.31
$
0.28
$
1.24
$
1.07
[1] Annualized
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations
(Non-GAAP)
The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP
disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures
to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's
performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income,
adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles and the
impact of the $13.2 million DTA revaluation, to net income
computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average
tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders'
equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation
of return on average tangible common equity.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Net Income
$
43,159
$
17,851
$
152,003
$
104,411
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
2,859
338
5,254
1,329
Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1]
(845
)
(142
)
(1,553
)
(559
)
Tangible net income
45,173
18,047
155,704
105,181
Add: Effect of income tax rate change-DTA revaluation
-
13,208
-
13,208
Adjusted tangible net income
$
45,173
$
31,255
$
155,704
$
118,389
Average stockholders' equity
$
1,843,952
$
1,092,412
$
1,382,392
$
1,061,557
Less: Average goodwill
(662,928
)
(116,564
)
(330,613
)
(112,916
)
Less: Average intangible assets
(55,659
)
(7,057
)
(26,055
)
(6,957
)
Average tangible common equity
$
1,125,365
$
968,791
$
1,025,724
$
941,684
Return on average equity, annualized
9.29
%
6.48
%
11.00
%
9.84
%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
15.93
%
7.39
%
15.18
%
11.17
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, annualized
15.93
%
12.80
%
15.18
%
12.57
%
[1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.
Reconciliations of Adjusted Yield on Average Loans, Yield on
Average Earning Assets and NIM
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental
information regarding our performance. Net interest income for the
three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 included a yield
adjustment of $8.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Net
interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and
2017 included a yield adjustment of $18.6 million and $7.4
million, respectively. These yield adjustments relate to discount
accretion on acquired loans and nonrecurring nonaccrual interest
paid, and are reflected in the Company's net interest margin. We
believe that presenting net interest income and the net interest
margin excluding these yield adjustments provides additional
clarity to the users of financial statements regarding core net
interest income and net interest margin.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Yield on Average Loans
Loan interest income
$
100,902
$
55,873
$
293,284
$
214,126
Less: Discount accretion on acquired loans
(8,511
)
(1,944
)
(15,400
)
(5,159
)
Less: Nonrecurring nonaccrual interest paid
-
(762
)
(3,183
)
(2,194
)
Adjusted loan interest income
$
92,391
$
53,167
$
274,701
$
206,773
Average loans and lease finance receivables, net of discount on
acquired loans