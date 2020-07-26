Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CVB Financial Corp.    CVBF

CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVB Financial : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 11:51am EDT

July 2020

cbbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as "will likely result", "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "seeks", "should", "will," "strategy", "possibility", and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward- looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and political events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for commercial or residential real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend; a sharp or prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for credit losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of new laws, regulations and/or government programs, including those laws, regulations and programs enacted by federal, state or local governments in the geographic jurisdictions in which we do business in response to the recent national emergency declared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the federal CARES Act and the significant additional lending activities undertaken by the Compa ny in connection with the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program enacted thereunder, including risks to the Company with respect to the uncertain application by the Small Business Administration of new borrower and loan eligibility, forgiveness and audit criteria; the effects of the Company's participation in one or more of the new lending programs recently established by the Federal Reserve, including the Main Street New Loan Facility, the Main Street Priority Loan Facility and the Nonprofit Organization New Loan Facility, and the impact of any related actions or decisions by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and its special purpose vehicle established pursuant to such lending programs; the effect of changes in other pertinent laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, bank capital levels, allowance for credit losses, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, bank operations, compliance, fair lending, the Community Reinvestment Act, employment, executive compensation, insurance, cybersecurity, vendor management and information security technology) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply or which may otherwise impact us; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements, based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting standards, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for bank credit, operations and market risks; the accuracy of the assumptions and estimates and the absence of technical error in implementation or calibration of models used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments or currently expected credit losses or delinquencies; inflation, changes in market interest rates, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government-established interest rates, reference rates or monetary policies, including the possible imposition of negative interest rates on bank reserves; the impact of the anticipated phase- out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on interest rate indexes specified in certain of our customer loan agreements and in our interest rate swap arrangements, including any economic and compliance effects related to the expected change from LIBOR to an alternative reference rate; changes in the amount, cost and availability of deposit insurance; disruptions in the infrastructure that supports our business and the communities where we are located, which are concentrated in California, involving or related to physical site access and/or communication facilities; cyber incidents, attacks, infiltrations, exfiltrations, or theft or loss of Company, customer or employee data or money; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, the effects of pandemic diseases, climate change or extreme weather events, that affect electrical, environmental and communications or other services, computer services or facilities we use, or that affect our assets, customers, employees or third parties with whom we conduct business; our timely development and implementation of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon outside vendors with re spect to certain of the Company's key internal and external systems, applications and controls; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking and financial services (including the adoption of mobile banking, funds transfer applications, electronic marketplaces for loans, block-chain technology and other banking products, systems or services); our ability to retain and increase market share, to retain and grow customers and to control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks and other financial services and technology providers; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions or on the Company's capital, assets or customers; fluctuations in th e price of the Company's common stock or other securities, and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or to make acquisitions; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, a s may be adopted from time-to-time by the principal regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over the Company, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to recruit and retain or expand or contract our workforce, management team, key executive positions and/or our board of directors; our ability to identify suitable and qualified replacements for any of our executive officers who may leave their employment with us, including our Chief Executive Officer; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, financial product or service, data privacy, consumer or employee class action litigation); regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, Federal Reserve Board, FDIC and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. Among other risks, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may significantly affect the banking industry and the Company's business prospects. The ultimate impact on our business and financial results will depend on futu re developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, the impact on the economy, our customers and our business partners, and actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

cbbank.com

2

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Total Assets:

$

13.8

Billion

Gross Loans:

$

8.4

Billion

Total Deposits (Including Repos):

$

11.5 Billion

Total Equity:

$

1.96

Billion

  • Largest financial institution headquartered in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Founded in 1974.

cbbank.com

3

Bank Accomplishments & Ratings

  • 173 Consecutive Quarters of Profitability
  • 123 Consecutive Quarters of Cash Dividends
  • Ranked #1 Forbes, 2020 Best Banks in America (January 2020)
  • Ranked #4 Forbes, 2019 Best Banks in America (January 2019)
  • Ranked #2 Forbes, 2017 Best Banks in America (January 2017)
  • Ranked #1 Forbes, 2016 Best Banks in America (January 2016)
  • Ranked #2 S&P Global, 2018 Best Performing Banks in the Nation (April 2019)
  • BauerFinancial Report
    • Five Star Superior Rating (March 2020) 44 Consecutive Quarters
  • Fitch Rating
    • BBB+ (August 2019)
  • One of the 10 largest bank holding companies in CA

As of 6/30/2020

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked CVB Financial Corp. the #2 Best-Performing Regional Bank of 2018 with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets CVB Financial Corp. is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank

SNL Financial ranking of largest bank holding companies in CA, as of 6/30/2020

cbbank.com

4

58 Business Financial Centers

1 Loan Production Office

3 CitizensTrust Locations

Corporate Office

Business Financial Centers

Loan Production Office

CitizensTrust

cbbank.com

Our Vision

Citizens Business Bank will strive to become the premierfinancial services company operating throughout the state of California, servicing the comprehensive financial needs of successful small to medium sized businesses and their owners.

cbbank.com

6

Target Customer

The best privately-held and/or family-owned businesses throughout California

  • Annual revenues of $1-300 million
  • Top 25% in their respective industry
  • Full relationship banking
  • Build 20-year relationships

cbbank.com

7

Citizens Business Bank

Marketing

Customer

Relationship

Manager

(Bank)

Credit

Management

Division

Agribusiness

Citizens

Construction

Home

International

Real

Lending

Asset Based

Lending

Specialty

Treasury

Estate

Lending

Banking

Management

Banking

Dairy &

Government

Citizens

CitizensTrust

Livestock

Services

Merchant

Equipment

Bankcard

SBA

Financing

Wealth

Loan

Deposit

Management

Brokerage

Title

Services

Escrow

Property

Management

Trust

Healthcare

Investment

Services

Professional

Services

Services

Receivers &

Not for

Fiduciaries

Profit

cbbank.com

Three Areas of Growth

De Novo

Acquisitions

San Diego (2014)

American Security Bank (2014)

Oxnard (2015)

County Commerce Bank (2016)

Santa Barbara (2015)

Valley Business Bank (2017)

San Diego (2017)

Community Bank (2018)

Stockton (2018)

Modesto (2020)

cbbank.com

9

Acquisition Strategy

Banks:

  • Target size: $1 billion to $8 billion in assets
  • Financial & Strategic
  • In-marketand/or adjacent geographic market (California)

Banking Teams:

  • In-market
  • New markets

cbbank.com

10

2020 Critical Few

  • Grow Quality Loans
  • Grow Core Deposits
  • Strengthen Relationships through Cross-Sell
  • Execute on Infrastructure Initiatives
  • Cyber Fraud Awareness & Education

cbbank.com

11

Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

Profitability

  • $11.5MM provision for credit losses due to COVID-19 / CECL
  • ROATCE = 13.8%
  • ROAA = 1.33%
  • Efficiency Ratio = 39.8%

Income Statement

• Net Income = $41.6 million

Diluted EPS = $.31

Pretax / Pre-Provision Income = $70.3 million

Balance Sheet/

Liquidity

  • $1.1 billion of PPP loans
  • $1.3 billion or 24% Noninterest deposit growth
  • Noninterest deposits 63% of total deposits
  • 77% Loan / Deposit Ratio
  • $4.2 billion cash and securities

Asset Quality

  • Net charge-offs Q2 = $158,000 / YTD = $17,000
  • NPL = $6.8 million
  • NPA/TA = .09%
  • Classified loans = $86.3 million
  • ACL = $94 million

Capital

  • TCE Ratio = 9.6%
  • CET1 Ratio = 14.5%

cbbank.com

12

Selected Ratios

2017

2018

2019

Q2'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

ROATCE

11.17%

15.18%

17.56%

18.81%

12.27%

13.80%

NIM

3.63%

4.03%

4.36%

4.49%

4.08%

3.70%

Cost of Funds

Performance

0.12%

0.16%

0.24%

0.25%

0.21%

0.13%

Efficiency Ratio

43.84%

45.83%

40.16%

39.09%

42.69%

39.75%

NIE % Avg. Assets

1.70%

1.89%

1.76%

1.81%

1.72%

1.48%

Credit

NPA % Total Assets

0.18%

0.18%

0.09%

0.12%

0.10%

0.09%

Quality

Net Charge-Offs

(0.14%)

(0.04%)

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

(Recoveries) to Avg. Loans

TCE Ratio

11.6%

10.5%

12.2%

11.7%

11.4%

9.6%

Capital

T1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.9%

13.3%

15.1%

14.5%

14.4%

14.8%

Total Risk-Based Capital

18.0%

14.1%

16.0%

15.4%

15.5%

16.0%

Ratio

cbbank.com

13

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

Summary

  • Originated and funded 4,086 PPP loans for ~$1.10B as of June 30, 2020
  • 99.4% of the PPP portfolio originated with
    24 month term
  • Total Fees ~$35 million
  • Q2'20 Fees recognized in Net Interest Income = $6.8 million
  • Stopped accepting applications on June 5, 2020
    1. Loans at June 30, 2020

Loan Size

Count

Approved

Avg. Size

($ in Thousands)

($ in Thousands)

($ in Thousands)

< 350

3,249

316,008

97

350K - 2,000

774

577,469

746

> 2,000

63

203,673

3,233

Total

4,086

1,097,150

269

PPP Loans by Industry

Count

Balance

($ in Thousands)

Manufacturing

526

198,838

Construction

414

186,735

Health Care and Social Assistance

454

114,376

Professional, Scientific, and

454

105,500

Technical Services

Wholesale Trade

280

79,462

Retail Trade

233

68,892

Real Estate Rental and Leasing

423

65,927

Finance and Insurance

167

36,438

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and

164

36,408

Hunting

Administrative and Support and

Waste Management and

132

35,324

Remediation Services

Educational Services

65

32,902

Transportation and Warehousing

105

31,041

Accommodation and Food Services

143

26,419

Other Services (except Public

285

20,279

Administration)

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation

59

19,501

Information

50

16,152

Other

92

10,950

Public Administration

9

4,190

Mining

10

3,847

Utilities

14

3,277

Management of Companies and

7

694

Enterprises

Total

4,086

$ 1,097,150

cbbank.com

14

Net income & Pretax-pre provision income

($ in Millions)

2.62%

2.81%

2.31%

2.17%

2.24%

2.24%

1.95%

1.84%

1.60%

1.34%

1.33%

1.26%

Annually

Quarterly

$296.1

$212.6

$207.8

$78.7

$70.3

$65.3

$180.3

$152.0

$54.5

$41.6

$104.4

$38.0

2017

2018

2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

PTPP income (Non -GAAP*)

PTPP ROAA (Non-GAAP*)

Net income

ROAA

cbbank.com * We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding our performance. 15

Net Interest Income and NIM

($ in Millions)

$111.1

$108.2

$107.0

4.72%

-

$104.6

4.55%

$8.0

-

-

$102.3

4.44%

$7.2

$6.5

-

$8.5

$4.8

4.27%

$4.1

4.49%

4.34%

4.24%

4.08%

$103.0

$101.0

$100.6

$97.5

$91.9

0.25%

0.23% 0.22% 0.21%

3.82%

3.70%

0.13%

Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20

Discount Accretion

PPP interest/fees

Earning Asset Yield

Net Interest Margin

Cost of Funds

cbbank.com

16

Earning Asset Mix

Q2 2019

Average Earning Assets $9.96 billion

Cash 0.4%

Investments

24%

Loans

76%

Q2 2020

Average Earning Assets $11.39 billion

Cash

9%

Investments

20%

Loans

71%

cbbank.com

17

Dividends - 123 Consecutive Quarters

$0.80

$0.70

$0.60

$0.50

$0.40

$0.30

$0.20

$0.10

$-

123 Consecutive Quarters

$0.72

$0.72

More than 30 years of cash

dividends since 1989

$0.56

$0.54

$0.48

$0.48

61.3%

$0.39

$0.40

$0.32

$0.33

$0.34 $0.34 $0.34

$0.34

$0.34

$0.34

48.6%

ANNUALIZED

$0.30

$0.24 $0.25

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Dividends per Share

Dividend Payout Ratio

YTD

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

cbbank.com * Dividend payout ratio calculated on per share basis.

18

Strong Capital Ratios

15.0%

14.5%

14.0%

13.5%

13.0%

12.5%

16%

12%

8%

4%

0%

14.8%

12.5%

12.2%

14.6%

14.5%

11.7%

11.8%

12.0%

14.3%

14.1%

11.4%

11.5%

11.0%

10.2%

13.2%

13.3%

13.3%

13.1%

10.5%

10.1%

10.2%

10.0%

9.6%

10.0%

9.5%

9.0%

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

CET1

Peer CET1*

TCE

Peer TCE*

Capital Ratios

16.0%

As of Q2 2020

14.5%

14.8%

10.6%

5.5%

$509mm

6.3%

9.6%

7.5%

$679mm

$576mm

6.6%

$664mm

8.5%

10.5%

7.0%

4.0%

TCE

T1 Leverage

CET1

T1 RBC

Total RBC

Regulatory Minimum + Capital Conservation Buffer

Excess Capital

cbbank.com * Source: SNL Financial-peers represent public CA, AZ, HI, NV, OR & WA banks with assets $2 - $25 billion

19

Liquidity

Investment Portfolio

$2.3 Billion as of Q2 2020

Agency CMO

30%

Municipal

10%

Other

Agency MBS

5%

55%

Funding Availability

$4.2 Billion as of Q2 2020

$4

Correspondant Bank: 9%

$389

Millions

$304

FHLB - securities pledged: 7%

$3

$597

$ in

$2

FRB - loans pledged: 14%

$2,890

FHLB - loans pledged: 69%

$1

$0

Q2 2020

Loan to Deposit & Repo Ratio

< 85% past 5 quarters

83% 81% 83%

79%

73%

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Funding Sources

95% Core Deposits

Interest-bearing

Deposits

35%

Other

Noninterest-bearing5%

Deposits

60%

cbbank.com

20

Credit Quality

4.0% 3.56%

3.5%

3.0%

2.5%

2.0% 2.70%

1.5%

1.0%

0.5%

0.0% -0.5%

2010

2.89%

120

Millions)

100

80

in

60

$105.3

($

40

ACL

20

-

2010

cbbank.com

NPA % Total Assets

Classified Loans % Total Loans

23.0%

19.35%

18.0%

13.0%

8.25%

0.31%

8.0%

0.29%

0.28%

0.28%

1.35%

3.0%

1.06%

1.08%

1.03%

0.18%

0.18%

0.09%

0.10%

0.09%

-2.0%

1.19%

0.66%

0.97%

1.12%

1.03%

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

2010

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

CVBF

Peer *

CVBF

Peer *

Allowance for Credit Losses

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans

$39mm in remaining

3.0%

(Annualized)

2.5%

2.16%

loan fair value discounts

1.29%(1)

2.0%

Loans

1.23%

0.82%

0.91%

1.11%

2.0%

1.0%

Total%

1.5%

0.0%

1.85%

$94.0

Allowance

1.0%

$82.6

-2.0%

0.05%

0.0%

-1.0%

0.5%

$59.6

$63.6

$68.7

0.10%

0.09%

0.06%

-0.5%

(0.14%)

(0.04%)

-

-

0.00%

-3.0%

2010

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020 Q2 2020

ACL

ACL % Total Loans

(1)Without SBA PPP

CVBF

Peer *

* Source: SNL Financial-peers represent public CA, AZ, HI, NV, OR & WA banks with assets $2 - $25 billion

21

COVID-Related Deferments

Deferments by Month

Deferments by Type

900

Thousands)

800

700

600

Principal &

($ in

500

400

Interest

Deferments

$763.5

80%

300

200

$224.2

$206.9

100

$60.4

$15.2

-

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul*

Deferments by Rating

Deferral Status

Interest

Only

12%

Principal

Only

8%

Pass

Classified 1

First

Second

93%

7%

Deferral

Deferral

94%

6%

1 Regulatory definition (Special Mention, Substandard, Substandard, Doubtful, or Loss)

cbbank.com

* Through July 10th 22

COVID-Related Deferments (Cont.)

SEC Segment

Amount

($ in Thousands)

C&I

142,130

CRE

1,091,761

Consumer

3,732

Dairy & Livestock

391

SBA (504)

30,815

SFR Mortgage

1,335

Total

$

1,270,164

CRE by Property Type

Amount

($ in Thousands)

Farmland

34,909

Industrial

301,404

Medical

48,466

Multi-Family

46,984

Office

217,143

Other

201,803

Retail

241,052

Total

$

1,091,761

C&I by Industry

Amount

($ in Thousands)

Accommodation and Food Services

$

8,753

Admin. and Support and Waste Mgmt.

6,279

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

833

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation

5,758

Construction

2,742

Educational Services

1,173

Finance and Insurance

8,117

Health Care and Social Assistance

22,480

Information

9,360

Manufacturing

15,217

Mining

765

Other Services (except Public Administration)

1,374

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

3,191

Real Estate Rental and Leasing

28,143

Retail Trade

3,096

Transportation and Warehousing

4,846

Wholesale Trade

20,003

Total

$

142,130

cbbank.com

23

COVID Impacted Industries

($ in Millions)

Balances by Risk Rating

Areas

Pass

Classified1

Total

% Classified

CRE Retail

$

773.0

$

11.1

$

784.1

1.4%

C&I

63.2

1.7

64.9

2.7%

Arts, Entertainment,

29.7

0.2

29.9

0.7%

and Recreation

Retail Trade

14.3

0.0

14.4

0.1%

Accommodation and

19.2

1.5

20.7

7.3%

Food Services

SBA2

24.2

2.6

26.9

9.8%

Arts, Entertainment,

1.6

-

1.6

-

and Recreation

Retail Trade

8.9

0.8

9.7

8.3%

Accommodation and

13.7

1.8

15.6

11.8%

Food Services

Total

$

860.5

$

15.5

$

875.9

1.8%

Deferrals

% of

$ Balance

% of Total

Classified

Deferred

$

241.1

31%

49%

17.6

27%

56%

5.8

19%

-

3.1

22%

-

8.8

42%

64%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

$

258.7

30%

41%

cbbank.com

1

Regulatory definition (Special Mention, Substandard, Substandard, Doubtful, or Loss)

24

2

SBA is currently making principal and interest payments on SBA 7a loans

CECL Update

Highlights

Allowance for Credit Losses - by Loan Type

  • $11.5 million credit provision in Q2
  • Lifetime historical loss models - Macroeconomic variables include GDP, Unemployment Rate, & CRE price index
  • Weighting of multiple forecasts - increased
    Key Economic Assumptions - Baseline Forecast

Q2

Q3

FY'20

FY'21

FY'22

GDP % Change

-33.4%

19.8%

-5.6%

-1.6%

6.6%

Unempl. Rate

14.0%

9.1%

9.1%

9.3%

7.0%

Q2 2020 Allowance by Portfolio

80%

9%

2% 4%

4%

1%

0%

($ in Millions)

3/31/2020

6/30/2020

Variance

Segmentation

ACL

% of

ACL

% of

ACL

% of

Balance

Loans

Balance

Loans

Balance

Loans

C&I

$9.4

1.0%

$8.0

1.0%

($1.4)

0.0%

SBA

$3.9

1.3%

$3.7

1.2%

($0.3)

-0.1%

Real estate:

Commercial RE

$58.4

1.1%

$74.9

1.4%

$16.5

0.3%

Construction

$4.6

3.6%

$2.3

1.8%

($2.2)

-1.8%

SFR Mortgage

$0.3

0.1%

$0.2

0.1%

($0.1)

0.0%

Dairy & livestock

$4.3

1.6%

$3.4

1.3%

($0.9)

-0.3%

Municipal lease

$0.3

0.5%

$0.3

0.6%

$0.0

0.1%

Consumer and other

$1.4

1.2%

$1.2

1.4%

($0.2)

0.2%

Sub Total

$82.6

1.1%

$94.0

1.3%

$11.4

0.2%

PPP

$0.0

0.0%

$0.0

0.0%

$0.0

0.0%

Total

$82.6

1.1%

$94.0

1.1%

$11.4

0.0%

Commercial real estate: 80%

Commercial and industrial: 9%

Construction: 2%

Dairy & livestock and agribusiness: 4%

SBA: 4%

Consumer and other loans: 1%

SFR mortgage: 0%

Municipal lease finance receivables: 0%

PPP: 0%

cbbank.com

25

Loans by Region

# of

Average

Center

Total Loans*

Loans per

%

Locations

(6/30/20)

Location

(000's)

(6/30/20)

Los Angeles County

22

$165,198

3,634,362

43.3%

Central Valley

9

$141,308

1,271,770

15.1%

Orange County

10

$112,079

1,120,793

13.3%

Inland Empire

10

$118,813

1,188,132

14.2%

(Riverside & San Bernardino Counties)

Central Coast

5

$104,405

522,025

6.2%

San Diego

2

$119,230

238,460

2.8%

Other California

131,686

1.6%

Out of State

295,306

3.5%

Total

58

$

8,402,534

100.0%

*Excludes deferred loan fees, allowance for loan losses and loans held-for-sale

cbbank.com

26

Loans by Type

Commercial and

industrial

SFR mortgage

3.41%

Dairy & livestock and

C&I

10.01%

CRE Owner

24.69%

CRE

$5.37B

CRE Non-Owner

39.16%

agribusiness $0.84B3.00%

Construction

1.50%

SBA 3.57%

Consumer and other

loans 1.02%

Municipal lease

finance receivable

0.59%

PPP

13.06%

Other

$2.20B

cbbank.com

27

Commercial Real Estate Loans

Medical

5%

Multi-

Family

11%

Other

12%

Retail 15%

Collateral Type

Owner Type

Farmland

Non-

5%

Owner

61%

Industrial

34%

Office

18%

Owner

39%

cbbank.com

28

CRE by Collateral

Collateral

Balance

LTV at

Avg. Size

% of Total

($ in

Type

($ in Millions)

Origination

Thousands)

Industrial

$

1,845

34%

52%

$

1,367

Office

944

18%

55%

1,504

Retail

784

15%

50%

1,651

Other

638

12%

49%

1,364

Multi-Family

619

12%

50%

1,678

Medical

286

5%

61%

1,745

Farmland

249

5%

50%

1,957

Total

$

5,365

100%

52%

$

1,499

Origination Year

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016 or

earlier

5%

15%

15%

17%

48%

11%

15%

12%

15%

47%

9%

8%

14%

13%

56%

2%

17%

16%

12%

53%

12%

18%

19%

8%

43%

14%

12%

14%

10%

60%

10%

18%

13%

16%

43%

7%

14%

15%

14%

50%

cbbank.com

29

C&I by Industry

Industry

Balance

% of

($ in Millions)

Total

Manufacturing

$

151

18%

Wholesale Trade

135

16%

Real Estate Rental and Leasing

117

14%

Finance and Insurance

62

7%

Health Care and Social

55

7%

Assistance

Construction

48

6%

Professional, Scientific, and

45

5%

Technical Services

Transportation and Warehousing

42

5%

Arts, Entertainment, and

30

4%

Recreation

Other*

156

19%

Total

$

841

100%

* Includes Retail Trade (14M or 2% of C&I loans)

Wholesale Trade: 16%

Manufacturing: 18%

Other: 19%

Arts, Entertainment, and

Recreation: 4%

Real Estate Rental and

Leasing: 14%

Finance and

Insurance: 7%

Health Care and Social

Assistance: 7%

Construction: 6%

Professional, Scientific,

and Technical Services:

5%

Transportation and

Warehousing: 5%

cbbank.com

30

Loan Interest Income

($ in Millions)

cbbank.com

31

Deposits by Region

# of Center

Total Deposits

Total Deposits

Locations

(3/31/20)

(6/30/20)

(000's)

(3/31/20)

Los Angeles County

22

$3,799,075

$4,537,092

Inland Empire

10

$2,761,738

$3,383,986

(Riverside & San Bernardino Counties)

Orange County

10

$1,459,027

$1,728,467

Central Valley

9

$1,041,163

$1,291,309

Central Coast

5

$291,444

$361,848

San Diego

2

$64,768

$80,399

Other

$65,304

$68,635

Total

58

$9,482,519

$11,451,736

Average Cost of Deposits* (Annualized)

0.20%

0.12%

*Includes Customer Repurchase Agreements. Cost of deposits 0.11% at 6/30/2020.

cbbank.com

32

Cost of Deposits

3.00%

CVBF

Peers

Fed Funds Rate

2.50%

2.00%

1.50%

1.00%

0.63%

0.50%

0.30%

0.09%

0.19%

0.12%

0.00%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: SNL Financial-peers represent public CA , AZ, HI, NV, OR & WA banks with assets $2 - $25 billion

cbbank.com

33

Appendix

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

cbbank.com

Reconciliation of Return on Average

Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)

The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that presenting the return on average tangible common equity provides additional clarity to the users of our financial statements.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Net Income

$

41,631

$

37,980

$

54,481

$

79,611

$

106,123

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

2,445

2,445

2,833

4,890

5,690

Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1]

(723)

(723)

(838)

(1,446)

(1,682)

Tangible net income

$

43,353

$

39,702

$

56,476

$

83,055

$

110,131

Average stockholders' equity

$

1,966,600

$

2,006,464

$

1,919,888

$

1,986,532

$

1,899,898

Less: Average goodwill

(663,707)

(633,707)

(666,196)

(663,707)

(666,366)

Less: Average intangible assets

(39,287)

(41,732)

(49,615)

(40,541)

(51,188)

Average tangible common equity

$

1,263,606

$

1,301,025

$

1,204,077

$

1,282,315

$

1,182,344

Return on average equity, annualized

8.51%

7.61%

11.38%

8.06%

11.26%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

13.80%

12.27%

18.81%

13.03%

18.78%

[1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.

[2] Annualized where applicable.

cbbank.com

35

Reconciliation of PTPP Return on

Average Assets (Non-GAAP)

The Pretax-pre provision income ("PTPP") return on average assets is a non-GAAP disclosure. We use certain non- GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that presenting the return on average tangible common equity provides additional clarity to the users of our financial statements.

For the Year Ended December 31,

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2017

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Net Income

$104,411

$152,003

$207,827

$ 54,481

$ 37,980

$ 41,631

Add: (Recapture of) provision for credit losses

(8,500)

1,500

5,000

2,000

12,000

11,500

Add: Income tax expense

84,384

59,112

83,247

22,253

15,325

17,192

Pretax-pre provision income

$180,295

$212,615

$296,074

$ 78,734

$ 65,305

$ 70,323

Average total assets

$8,301,721

$9,512,669

$11,302,901

$11,220,767

$11,375,800

$ 12,611,055

Return on average assets [1]

1.26%

1.60%

1.84%

1.95%

1.34%

1.33%

PTPP Return on average assets [1]

2.17%

2.24%

2.62%

2.81%

2.31%

2.24%

[1] Annualized where applicable.

cbbank.com

36

Copy of presentation at

www.cbbank.com

cbbank.com

Disclaimer

CVB Financial Corporation published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 15:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
11:51aCVB FINANCIAL : Investor Presentation
PU
11:41aCVB FINANCIAL : Market Perspectives – Second Quarter, 2020
PU
07/23CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07/23CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/22CVB FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2020
BU
07/08CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Confe..
BU
06/24CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces 123rd Consecutive Cash Dividend
BU
05/21CVB FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 481 M - -
Net income 2020 172 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 2 531 M 2 531 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,10 $
Last Close Price 18,68 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Brager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Vincent O'Brien Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Allen Nicholson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.-12.37%2 531
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group