CVB Financial : Investor Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields July 2020 cbbank.com Forward Looking Statements Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as "will likely result", "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "seeks", "should", "will," "strategy", "possibility", and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward- looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and political events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for commercial or residential real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend; a sharp or prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for credit losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of new laws, regulations and/or government programs, including those laws, regulations and programs enacted by federal, state or local governments in the geographic jurisdictions in which we do business in response to the recent national emergency declared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the federal CARES Act and the significant additional lending activities undertaken by the Compa ny in connection with the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program enacted thereunder, including risks to the Company with respect to the uncertain application by the Small Business Administration of new borrower and loan eligibility, forgiveness and audit criteria; the effects of the Company's participation in one or more of the new lending programs recently established by the Federal Reserve, including the Main Street New Loan Facility, the Main Street Priority Loan Facility and the Nonprofit Organization New Loan Facility, and the impact of any related actions or decisions by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and its special purpose vehicle established pursuant to such lending programs; the effect of changes in other pertinent laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, bank capital levels, allowance for credit losses, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, bank operations, compliance, fair lending, the Community Reinvestment Act, employment, executive compensation, insurance, cybersecurity, vendor management and information security technology) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply or which may otherwise impact us; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements, based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting standards, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for bank credit, operations and market risks; the accuracy of the assumptions and estimates and the absence of technical error in implementation or calibration of models used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments or currently expected credit losses or delinquencies; inflation, changes in market interest rates, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government-established interest rates, reference rates or monetary policies, including the possible imposition of negative interest rates on bank reserves; the impact of the anticipated phase- out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on interest rate indexes specified in certain of our customer loan agreements and in our interest rate swap arrangements, including any economic and compliance effects related to the expected change from LIBOR to an alternative reference rate; changes in the amount, cost and availability of deposit insurance; disruptions in the infrastructure that supports our business and the communities where we are located, which are concentrated in California, involving or related to physical site access and/or communication facilities; cyber incidents, attacks, infiltrations, exfiltrations, or theft or loss of Company, customer or employee data or money; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, the effects of pandemic diseases, climate change or extreme weather events, that affect electrical, environmental and communications or other services, computer services or facilities we use, or that affect our assets, customers, employees or third parties with whom we conduct business; our timely development and implementation of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon outside vendors with re spect to certain of the Company's key internal and external systems, applications and controls; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking and financial services (including the adoption of mobile banking, funds transfer applications, electronic marketplaces for loans, block-chain technology and other banking products, systems or services); our ability to retain and increase market share, to retain and grow customers and to control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks and other financial services and technology providers; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions or on the Company's capital, assets or customers; fluctuations in th e price of the Company's common stock or other securities, and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or to make acquisitions; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, a s may be adopted from time-to-time by the principal regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over the Company, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to recruit and retain or expand or contract our workforce, management team, key executive positions and/or our board of directors; our ability to identify suitable and qualified replacements for any of our executive officers who may leave their employment with us, including our Chief Executive Officer; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, financial product or service, data privacy, consumer or employee class action litigation); regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, Federal Reserve Board, FDIC and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. Among other risks, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may significantly affect the banking industry and the Company's business prospects. The ultimate impact on our business and financial results will depend on futu re developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, the impact on the economy, our customers and our business partners, and actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ. cbbank.com 2 CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)     Total Assets: $ 13.8 Billion Gross Loans: $ 8.4 Billion Total Deposits (Including Repos): $ 11.5 Billion Total Equity: $ 1.96 Billion Largest financial institution headquartered in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Founded in 1974. cbbank.com 3 Bank Accomplishments & Ratings 173 Consecutive Quarters of Profitability

123 Consecutive Quarters of Cash Dividends

Ranked #1 Forbes, 2020 Best Banks in America (January 2020)

Ranked #4 Forbes, 2019 Best Banks in America (January 2019)

Ranked #2 Forbes, 2017 Best Banks in America (January 2017)

Ranked #1 Forbes, 2016 Best Banks in America (January 2016)

Ranked #2 S&P Global, 2018 Best Performing Banks in the Nation (April 2019)

BauerFinancial Report

Five Star Superior Rating (March 2020)  44 Consecutive Quarters

Fitch Rating

BBB+ (August 2019)

One of the 10 largest bank holding companies in CA As of 6/30/2020 S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked CVB Financial Corp. the #2 Best-Performing Regional Bank of 2018 with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets CVB Financial Corp. is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank SNL Financial ranking of largest bank holding companies in CA, as of 6/30/2020 cbbank.com 4 58 Business Financial Centers 1 Loan Production Office 3 CitizensTrust Locations Corporate Office Business Financial Centers Loan Production Office CitizensTrust cbbank.com Our Vision Citizens Business Bank will strive to become the premierfinancial services company operating throughout the state of California, servicing the comprehensive financial needs of successful small to medium sized businesses and their owners. cbbank.com 6 Target Customer The best privately-held and/or family-owned businesses throughout California Annual revenues of $1-300 million

$1-300 million Top 25% in their respective industry

Full relationship banking

Build 20-year relationships cbbank.com 7 Citizens Business Bank Marketing Customer Relationship Manager (Bank) Credit Management Division Agribusiness Citizens Construction Home International Real Lending Asset Based Lending Specialty Treasury Estate Lending Banking Management Banking Dairy & Government Citizens CitizensTrust Livestock Services Merchant Equipment Bankcard SBA Financing Wealth Loan Deposit Management Brokerage Title Services Escrow Property Management Trust Healthcare Investment Services Professional Services Services Receivers & Not for Fiduciaries Profit cbbank.com Three Areas of Growth De Novo Acquisitions San Diego (2014) American Security Bank (2014) Oxnard (2015) County Commerce Bank (2016) Santa Barbara (2015) Valley Business Bank (2017) San Diego (2017) Community Bank (2018) Stockton (2018) Modesto (2020) cbbank.com 9 Acquisition Strategy Banks: Target size: $1 billion to $8 billion in assets

Financial & Strategic

In-market and/or adjacent geographic market (California) Banking Teams: In-market

New markets cbbank.com 10 2020 Critical Few Grow Quality Loans

Grow Core Deposits

Strengthen Relationships through Cross-Sell

Cross-Sell Execute on Infrastructure Initiatives

Cyber Fraud Awareness & Education cbbank.com 11 Q2 2020 Financial Highlights Profitability $11.5MM provision for credit losses due to COVID-19 / CECL

COVID-19 / CECL ROATCE = 13.8%

ROAA = 1.33%

Efficiency Ratio = 39.8% Income Statement • Net Income = $41.6 million • Diluted EPS = $.31 • Pretax / Pre-Provision Income = $70.3 million Balance Sheet/ Liquidity $1.1 billion of PPP loans

$1.3 billion or 24% Noninterest deposit growth

Noninterest deposits 63% of total deposits

77% Loan / Deposit Ratio

$4.2 billion cash and securities Asset Quality Net charge-offs Q2 = $158,000 / YTD = $17,000

charge-offs Q2 = $158,000 / YTD = $17,000 NPL = $6.8 million

NPA/TA = .09%

Classified loans = $86.3 million

ACL = $94 million Capital TCE Ratio = 9.6%

CET1 Ratio = 14.5% cbbank.com 12 Selected Ratios 2017 2018 2019 Q2'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 ROATCE 11.17% 15.18% 17.56% 18.81% 12.27% 13.80% NIM 3.63% 4.03% 4.36% 4.49% 4.08% 3.70% Cost of Funds Performance 0.12% 0.16% 0.24% 0.25% 0.21% 0.13% Efficiency Ratio 43.84% 45.83% 40.16% 39.09% 42.69% 39.75% NIE % Avg. Assets 1.70% 1.89% 1.76% 1.81% 1.72% 1.48% Credit NPA % Total Assets 0.18% 0.18% 0.09% 0.12% 0.10% 0.09% Quality Net Charge-Offs (0.14%) (0.04%) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% (Recoveries) to Avg. Loans TCE Ratio 11.6% 10.5% 12.2% 11.7% 11.4% 9.6% Capital T1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.9% 13.3% 15.1% 14.5% 14.4% 14.8% Total Risk-Based Capital 18.0% 14.1% 16.0% 15.4% 15.5% 16.0% Ratio cbbank.com 13 SBA Paycheck Protection Program Summary Originated and funded 4,086 PPP loans for ~$1.10B as of June 30, 2020

99.4% of the PPP portfolio originated with

24 month term

24 month term Total Fees ~$35 million

Q2'20 Fees recognized in Net Interest Income = $6.8 million

Stopped accepting applications on June 5, 2020

Loans at June 30, 2020

Loan Size Count Approved Avg. Size ($ in Thousands) ($ in Thousands) ($ in Thousands) < 350 3,249 316,008 97 350K - 2,000 774 577,469 746 > 2,000 63 203,673 3,233 Total 4,086 1,097,150 269 PPP Loans by Industry Count Balance ($ in Thousands) Manufacturing 526 198,838 Construction 414 186,735 Health Care and Social Assistance 454 114,376 Professional, Scientific, and 454 105,500 Technical Services Wholesale Trade 280 79,462 Retail Trade 233 68,892 Real Estate Rental and Leasing 423 65,927 Finance and Insurance 167 36,438 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and 164 36,408 Hunting Administrative and Support and Waste Management and 132 35,324 Remediation Services Educational Services 65 32,902 Transportation and Warehousing 105 31,041 Accommodation and Food Services 143 26,419 Other Services (except Public 285 20,279 Administration) Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation 59 19,501 Information 50 16,152 Other 92 10,950 Public Administration 9 4,190 Mining 10 3,847 Utilities 14 3,277 Management of Companies and 7 694 Enterprises Total 4,086 $ 1,097,150 cbbank.com 14 Net income & Pretax-pre provision income ($ in Millions) 2.62% 2.81% 2.31% 2.17% 2.24% 2.24% 1.95% 1.84% 1.60% 1.34% 1.33% 1.26% Annually Quarterly $296.1 $212.6 $207.8 $78.7 $70.3 $65.3 $180.3 $152.0 $54.5 $41.6 $104.4 $38.0 2017 2018 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 PTPP income (Non -GAAP*) PTPP ROAA (Non-GAAP*) Net income ROAA cbbank.com * We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding our performance. 15 Net Interest Income and NIM ($ in Millions) $111.1 $108.2 $107.0 4.72% - $104.6 4.55% $8.0 - - $102.3 4.44% $7.2 $6.5 - $8.5 $4.8 4.27% $4.1 4.49% 4.34% 4.24% 4.08% $103.0 $101.0 $100.6 $97.5 $91.9 0.25% 0.23% 0.22% 0.21% 3.82% 3.70% 0.13% Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Discount Accretion PPP interest/fees Earning Asset Yield Net Interest Margin Cost of Funds cbbank.com 16 Earning Asset Mix Q2 2019 Average Earning Assets $9.96 billion Cash 0.4% Investments 24% Loans 76% Q2 2020 Average Earning Assets $11.39 billion Cash 9% Investments 20% Loans 71% cbbank.com 17 Dividends - 123 Consecutive Quarters $0.80 $0.70 $0.60 $0.50 $0.40 $0.30 $0.20 $0.10 $- 123 Consecutive Quarters $0.72 $0.72 More than 30 years of cash dividends since 1989 $0.56 $0.54 $0.48 $0.48 61.3% $0.39 $0.40 $0.32 $0.33 $0.34 $0.34 $0.34 $0.34 $0.34 $0.34 48.6% ANNUALIZED $0.30 $0.24 $0.25 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Dividends per Share Dividend Payout Ratio YTD 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% cbbank.com * Dividend payout ratio calculated on per share basis. 18 Strong Capital Ratios 15.0% 14.5% 14.0% 13.5% 13.0% 12.5% 16% 12% 8% 4% 0% 14.8% 12.5% 12.2% 14.6% 14.5% 11.7% 11.8% 12.0% 14.3% 14.1% 11.4% 11.5% 11.0% 10.2% 13.2% 13.3% 13.3% 13.1% 10.5% 10.1% 10.2% 10.0% 9.6% 10.0% 9.5% 9.0% Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 CET1 Peer CET1* TCE Peer TCE* Capital Ratios 16.0% As of Q2 2020 14.5% 14.8% 10.6% 5.5% $509mm 6.3% 9.6% 7.5% $679mm $576mm 6.6% $664mm 8.5% 10.5% 7.0% 4.0% TCE T1 Leverage CET1 T1 RBC Total RBC Regulatory Minimum + Capital Conservation Buffer Excess Capital cbbank.com * Source: SNL Financial-peers represent public CA, AZ, HI, NV, OR & WA banks with assets $2 - $25 billion 19 Liquidity Investment Portfolio $2.3 Billion as of Q2 2020 Agency CMO 30% Municipal 10% Other Agency MBS 5% 55% Funding Availability $4.2 Billion as of Q2 2020 $4 Correspondant Bank: 9% $389 Millions $304 FHLB - securities pledged: 7% $3 $597 $ in $2 FRB - loans pledged: 14% $2,890 FHLB - loans pledged: 69% $1 $0 Q2 2020 Loan to Deposit & Repo Ratio < 85% past 5 quarters 83% 81% 83% 79% 73% Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Funding Sources 95% Core Deposits Interest-bearing Deposits 35% Other Noninterest-bearing5% Deposits 60% cbbank.com 20 Credit Quality 4.0% 3.56% 3.5% 3.0% 2.5% 2.0% 2.70% 1.5% 1.0% 0.5% 0.0% -0.5% 2010 2.89% 120 Millions) 100 80 in 60 $105.3 ($ 40 ACL 20 - 2010 cbbank.com NPA % Total Assets Classified Loans % Total Loans 23.0% 19.35% 18.0% 13.0% 8.25% 0.31% 8.0% 0.29% 0.28% 0.28% 1.35% 3.0% 1.06% 1.08% 1.03% 0.18% 0.18% 0.09% 0.10% 0.09% -2.0% 1.19% 0.66% 0.97% 1.12% 1.03% 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 2010 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 CVBF Peer * CVBF Peer * Allowance for Credit Losses Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans $39mm in remaining 3.0% (Annualized) 2.5% 2.16% loan fair value discounts 1.29%(1) 2.0% Loans 1.23% 0.82% 0.91% 1.11% 2.0% 1.0% Total% 1.5% 0.0% 1.85% $94.0 Allowance 1.0% $82.6 -2.0% 0.05% 0.0% -1.0% 0.5% $59.6 $63.6 $68.7 0.10% 0.09% 0.06% -0.5% (0.14%) (0.04%) - - 0.00% -3.0% 2010 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 ACL ACL % Total Loans (1)Without SBA PPP CVBF Peer * * Source: SNL Financial-peers represent public CA, AZ, HI, NV, OR & WA banks with assets $2 - $25 billion 21 COVID-Related Deferments Deferments by Month Deferments by Type 900 Thousands) 800 700 600 Principal & ($ in 500 400 Interest Deferments $763.5 80% 300 200 $224.2 $206.9 100 $60.4 $15.2 - Mar Apr May Jun Jul* Deferments by Rating Deferral Status Interest Only 12% Principal Only 8% Pass Classified 1 First Second 93% 7% Deferral Deferral 94% 6% 1 Regulatory definition (Special Mention, Substandard, Substandard, Doubtful, or Loss) cbbank.com * Through July 10th 22 COVID-Related Deferments (Cont.) SEC Segment Amount ($ in Thousands) C&I 142,130 CRE 1,091,761 Consumer 3,732 Dairy & Livestock 391 SBA (504) 30,815 SFR Mortgage 1,335 Total $ 1,270,164 CRE by Property Type Amount ($ in Thousands) Farmland 34,909 Industrial 301,404 Medical 48,466 Multi-Family 46,984 Office 217,143 Other 201,803 Retail 241,052 Total $ 1,091,761 C&I by Industry Amount ($ in Thousands) Accommodation and Food Services $ 8,753 Admin. and Support and Waste Mgmt. 6,279 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting 833 Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation 5,758 Construction 2,742 Educational Services 1,173 Finance and Insurance 8,117 Health Care and Social Assistance 22,480 Information 9,360 Manufacturing 15,217 Mining 765 Other Services (except Public Administration) 1,374 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 3,191 Real Estate Rental and Leasing 28,143 Retail Trade 3,096 Transportation and Warehousing 4,846 Wholesale Trade 20,003 Total $ 142,130 cbbank.com 23 COVID Impacted Industries ($ in Millions) Balances by Risk Rating Areas Pass Classified1 Total % Classified CRE Retail $ 773.0 $ 11.1 $ 784.1 1.4% C&I 63.2 1.7 64.9 2.7% Arts, Entertainment, 29.7 0.2 29.9 0.7% and Recreation Retail Trade 14.3 0.0 14.4 0.1% Accommodation and 19.2 1.5 20.7 7.3% Food Services SBA2 24.2 2.6 26.9 9.8% Arts, Entertainment, 1.6 - 1.6 - and Recreation Retail Trade 8.9 0.8 9.7 8.3% Accommodation and 13.7 1.8 15.6 11.8% Food Services Total $ 860.5 $ 15.5 $ 875.9 1.8% Deferrals % of $ Balance % of Total Classified Deferred $ 241.1 31% 49% 17.6 27% 56% 5.8 19% - 3.1 22% - 8.8 42% 64% - - - - - - - - - - - - $ 258.7 30% 41% cbbank.com 1 Regulatory definition (Special Mention, Substandard, Substandard, Doubtful, or Loss) 24 2 SBA is currently making principal and interest payments on SBA 7a loans CECL Update Highlights Allowance for Credit Losses - by Loan Type $11.5 million credit provision in Q2

Lifetime historical loss models - Macroeconomic variables include GDP, Unemployment Rate, & CRE price index

Weighting of multiple forecasts - increased

Key Economic Assumptions - Baseline Forecast Q2 Q3 FY'20 FY'21 FY'22 GDP % Change -33.4% 19.8% -5.6% -1.6% 6.6% Unempl. Rate 14.0% 9.1% 9.1% 9.3% 7.0% Q2 2020 Allowance by Portfolio 80% 9% 2% 4% 4% 1% 0% ($ in Millions) 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Variance Segmentation ACL % of ACL % of ACL % of Balance Loans Balance Loans Balance Loans C&I $9.4 1.0% $8.0 1.0% ($1.4) 0.0% SBA $3.9 1.3% $3.7 1.2% ($0.3) -0.1% Real estate: Commercial RE $58.4 1.1% $74.9 1.4% $16.5 0.3% Construction $4.6 3.6% $2.3 1.8% ($2.2) -1.8% SFR Mortgage $0.3 0.1% $0.2 0.1% ($0.1) 0.0% Dairy & livestock $4.3 1.6% $3.4 1.3% ($0.9) -0.3% Municipal lease $0.3 0.5% $0.3 0.6% $0.0 0.1% Consumer and other $1.4 1.2% $1.2 1.4% ($0.2) 0.2% Sub Total $82.6 1.1% $94.0 1.3% $11.4 0.2% PPP $0.0 0.0% $0.0 0.0% $0.0 0.0% Total $82.6 1.1% $94.0 1.1% $11.4 0.0% Commercial real estate: 80% Commercial and industrial: 9% Construction: 2% Dairy & livestock and agribusiness: 4% SBA: 4% Consumer and other loans: 1% SFR mortgage: 0% Municipal lease finance receivables: 0% PPP: 0% cbbank.com 25 Loans by Region # of Average Center Total Loans* Loans per % Locations (6/30/20) Location (000's) (6/30/20) Los Angeles County 22 $165,198 3,634,362 43.3% Central Valley 9 $141,308 1,271,770 15.1% Orange County 10 $112,079 1,120,793 13.3% Inland Empire 10 $118,813 1,188,132 14.2% (Riverside & San Bernardino Counties) Central Coast 5 $104,405 522,025 6.2% San Diego 2 $119,230 238,460 2.8% Other California 131,686 1.6% Out of State 295,306 3.5% Total 58 $ 8,402,534 100.0% *Excludes deferred loan fees, allowance for loan losses and loans held-for-sale cbbank.com 26 Loans by Type Commercial and industrial SFR mortgage 3.41% Dairy & livestock and C&I 10.01% CRE Owner 24.69% CRE $5.37B CRE Non-Owner 39.16% agribusiness $0.84B3.00% Construction 1.50% SBA 3.57% Consumer and other loans 1.02% Municipal lease finance receivable 0.59% PPP 13.06% Other $2.20B cbbank.com 27 Commercial Real Estate Loans Medical 5% Multi- Family 11% Other 12% Retail 15% Collateral Type Owner Type Farmland Non- 5% Owner 61% Industrial 34% Office 18% Owner 39% cbbank.com 28 CRE by Collateral Collateral Balance LTV at Avg. Size % of Total ($ in Type ($ in Millions) Origination Thousands) Industrial $ 1,845 34% 52% $ 1,367 Office 944 18% 55% 1,504 Retail 784 15% 50% 1,651 Other 638 12% 49% 1,364 Multi-Family 619 12% 50% 1,678 Medical 286 5% 61% 1,745 Farmland 249 5% 50% 1,957 Total $ 5,365 100% 52% $ 1,499 Origination Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 or earlier 5% 15% 15% 17% 48% 11% 15% 12% 15% 47% 9% 8% 14% 13% 56% 2% 17% 16% 12% 53% 12% 18% 19% 8% 43% 14% 12% 14% 10% 60% 10% 18% 13% 16% 43% 7% 14% 15% 14% 50% cbbank.com 29 C&I by Industry Industry Balance % of ($ in Millions) Total Manufacturing $ 151 18% Wholesale Trade 135 16% Real Estate Rental and Leasing 117 14% Finance and Insurance 62 7% Health Care and Social 55 7% Assistance Construction 48 6% Professional, Scientific, and 45 5% Technical Services Transportation and Warehousing 42 5% Arts, Entertainment, and 30 4% Recreation Other* 156 19% Total $ 841 100% * Includes Retail Trade (14M or 2% of C&I loans) Wholesale Trade: 16% Manufacturing: 18% Other: 19% Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 4% Real Estate Rental and Leasing: 14% Finance and Insurance: 7% Health Care and Social Assistance: 7% Construction: 6% Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services: 5% Transportation and Warehousing: 5% cbbank.com 30 Loan Interest Income ($ in Millions) cbbank.com 31 Deposits by Region # of Center Total Deposits Total Deposits Locations (3/31/20) (6/30/20) (000's) (3/31/20) Los Angeles County 22 $3,799,075 $4,537,092 Inland Empire 10 $2,761,738 $3,383,986 (Riverside & San Bernardino Counties) Orange County 10 $1,459,027 $1,728,467 Central Valley 9 $1,041,163 $1,291,309 Central Coast 5 $291,444 $361,848 San Diego 2 $64,768 $80,399 Other $65,304 $68,635 Total 58 $9,482,519 $11,451,736 Average Cost of Deposits* (Annualized) 0.20% 0.12% *Includes Customer Repurchase Agreements. Cost of deposits 0.11% at 6/30/2020. cbbank.com 32 Cost of Deposits 3.00% CVBF Peers Fed Funds Rate 2.50% 2.00% 1.50% 1.00% 0.63% 0.50% 0.30% 0.09% 0.19% 0.12% 0.00% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: SNL Financial-peers represent public CA , AZ, HI, NV, OR & WA banks with assets $2 - $25 billion cbbank.com 33 Appendix Non-GAAP Reconciliation cbbank.com Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that presenting the return on average tangible common equity provides additional clarity to the users of our financial statements. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 41,631 $ 37,980 $ 54,481 $ 79,611 $ 106,123 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,445 2,445 2,833 4,890 5,690 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (723) (723) (838) (1,446) (1,682) Tangible net income $ 43,353 $ 39,702 $ 56,476 $ 83,055 $ 110,131 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,966,600 $ 2,006,464 $ 1,919,888 $ 1,986,532 $ 1,899,898 Less: Average goodwill (663,707) (633,707) (666,196) (663,707) (666,366) Less: Average intangible assets (39,287) (41,732) (49,615) (40,541) (51,188) Average tangible common equity $ 1,263,606 $ 1,301,025 $ 1,204,077 $ 1,282,315 $ 1,182,344 Return on average equity, annualized 8.51% 7.61% 11.38% 8.06% 11.26% Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 13.80% 12.27% 18.81% 13.03% 18.78% [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates. [2] Annualized where applicable. cbbank.com 35 Reconciliation of PTPP Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP) The Pretax-pre provision income ("PTPP") return on average assets is a non-GAAP disclosure. We use certain non- GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that presenting the return on average tangible common equity provides additional clarity to the users of our financial statements. For the Year Ended December 31, For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $104,411 $152,003 $207,827 $ 54,481 $ 37,980 $ 41,631 Add: (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (8,500) 1,500 5,000 2,000 12,000 11,500 Add: Income tax expense 84,384 59,112 83,247 22,253 15,325 17,192 Pretax-pre provision income $180,295 $212,615 $296,074 $ 78,734 $ 65,305 $ 70,323 Average total assets $8,301,721 $9,512,669 $11,302,901 $11,220,767 $11,375,800 $ 12,611,055 Return on average assets [1] 1.26% 1.60% 1.84% 1.95% 1.34% 1.33% PTPP Return on average assets [1] 2.17% 2.24% 2.62% 2.81% 2.31% 2.24% [1] Annualized where applicable. cbbank.com 36 Copy of presentation at www.cbbank.com cbbank.com Attachments Original document

