CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Issue of Scrip Dividend Shares

13 September 2019

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)

Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP

Issue of Scrip Dividend Shares

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (the 'Company') announces that, following the admission earlier today of 107,767 ordinary Euro shares and 42,442 ordinary Sterling shares to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) is:

128,302,915 ordinary Euro shares of no par value

354,881,599 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value

Each ordinary Euro share carries the right to 1 vote and each ordinary Sterling share carries the right to 1.17 votes.

The total number of voting rights of the ordinary Euro shares of no par value will be 128,302,915 and the total number of voting rights of the ordinary Sterling shares of no par value will be 415,211,470. The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 543,514,385.

The above figure (543,514,385) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company holds the following ordinary shares in treasury:

4,703,590 ordinary Euro shares of no par value (non-voting)

25,357,791 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value (non-voting)

Enquiries:

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited:

Richard Boléat: +44 (0)1534 625522

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A. Jersey Branch

Tel: +44 (0) 1534 709181 / 813873