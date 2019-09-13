Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity Ltd    CCPG   JE00B9MRHZ51

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD

(CCPG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Issue of Scrip Dividend Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:37am EDT

13 September 2019

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)

Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP

Issue of Scrip Dividend Shares

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (the 'Company') announces that, following the admission earlier today of 107,767 ordinary Euro shares and 42,442 ordinary Sterling shares to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) is:

128,302,915 ordinary Euro shares of no par value

354,881,599 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value

Each ordinary Euro share carries the right to 1 vote and each ordinary Sterling share carries the right to 1.17 votes.

The total number of voting rights of the ordinary Euro shares of no par value will be 128,302,915 and the total number of voting rights of the ordinary Sterling shares of no par value will be 415,211,470. The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 543,514,385.

The above figure (543,514,385) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company holds the following ordinary shares in treasury:

4,703,590 ordinary Euro shares of no par value (non-voting)

25,357,791 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value (non-voting)

Enquiries:

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited:

Richard Boléat: +44 (0)1534 625522

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A. Jersey Branch

Tel: +44 (0) 1534 709181 / 813873

Disclaimer

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 15:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN
11:37aCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Issue of Scrip Dividend Shares
PU
09/03CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 23 Aug 2019
PU
08/22CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 09 Aug 2019
PU
08/13CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 02 Aug 2019
PU
08/07CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 26 Jul 2019
PU
07/30CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 19 Jul 2019
PU
07/18CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 05 July 2019
PU
07/16CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 28 June 2019
PU
07/01CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 21 June 2019
PU
06/24CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 14 June 2019
PU
More news
Chart CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD
Duration : Period :
CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Boléat Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD-6.91%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION22.91%8 189
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 398
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP14.29%3 070
HERCULES CAPITAL INC20.00%1 383
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC14.15%1 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group