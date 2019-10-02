Log in
CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Net Asset Value Weekly to 20 Sep 2019

10/02/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

02 October 2019

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)

Registered Office: IFC1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE1 4BP

Weekly Announcement of Estimated Net Asset Values

The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information.

As at 20 September 2019 the estimated net asset values ('NAV') per share 1 of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Share Class

Sedol

NAV per share

Weekly Performance %

Month to date Performance %

Euro

B9G79F5

€1.0074

0.2787

0.2887

Sterling

B9MRHZ5

£1.0534

0.2856

0.3334

The NAV per share figures in this announcement are an estimate, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final month-end NAV per share may be materially different from these estimated weekly values, and the figures above should only be taken as indicative values which have been provided for information only. No reliance should be placed on them. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The weekly performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated weekly NAV per share. The month to date performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV per share at the end of the last calendar month. Weekly and month to date performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Elliott Griffiths of BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A., Jersey Branch, Valuations Manager.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A., Jersey Branch

Tel: +44 (0) 1534 813800

Date: 02 October 2019

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission

1The terms of the Company's prospectus require the reporting of the NAV per share exclusive of current year income, in addition to the foregoing information. The NAV per share excluding current year income for the period ended 20 September 2019 is as follows:

Euro class: €1.0051

Sterling class: £1.0493

Disclaimer

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 18:23:07 UTC
