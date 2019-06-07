Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity Ltd    CCPG   JE00B9MRHZ51

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD

(CCPG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Result of Placing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:22am EDT

7 June 2019

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES LIMITED (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)
Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP

Result of Placing

The Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised £23.7 million pursuant to the placing of new ordinary shares of no par value (the 'Shares').

Accordingly, a total of 21,945,963 Sterling Shares have been issued at the placing price of £1.0795 per Share. The placing price is equal to a 1 per cent. premium to the last-published net asset value per Sterling Share as at the time the Placing closed, being the estimated weekly NAVs at 31 May 2019 of £1.0688 per Sterling Share.

The new Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares. Applications have been made for the admission of 21,945,963 Sterling Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Admission is expected to occur at 8.00am on 11 June 2019.

After the admission of the new Sterling Shares, there will be 359,200,242 Sterling Shares in issue and 20,961,433 Sterling treasury Shares remaining and 127,850,575 Euro Shares in issue and 4,703,590 Euro treasury Shares remaining. Each Sterling Share carries the right to 1.17 votes and each Euro Share carries the right to 1 vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Sterling Shares is 420,264,283 and of the Euro Shares is 127,850,575. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 548,114,858.

Other Information

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the prospectus dated 29 March 2019 published by the Company (the 'Prospectus'). The Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.ccpeol.com and on the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

ENQUIRIES

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited

Richard Boléat

+44 1534 625 522

Winterflood Securities Limited

Neil Morgan/Darren Willis

+44 20 3100 0000

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission

A copy of this announcement will be available for inspection, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on the Company's web site at www.ccpeol.com.

Disclaimer

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN
05:22aCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Result of Placing
PU
06/05CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 31 May 2019
PU
06/04CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 24 May 2019
PU
05/29CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 17 May 2019
PU
05/22CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 10 May 2019
PU
05/20CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Proposed Placing
PU
04/30CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 18 Apr 2019
PU
04/24CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 12 Apr 2019
PU
04/24CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 05 Apr 2019
PU
04/16CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Sale of Treasury Shares
PU
More news
Chart CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD
Duration : Period :
CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Boléat Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD-0.23%607
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.63%7 537
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 887
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP15.64%3 110
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION2.06%2 290
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%1 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About