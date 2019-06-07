CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Result of Placing

7 June 2019

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES LIMITED (the 'Company')

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)

Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP

Result of Placing

The Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised £23.7 million pursuant to the placing of new ordinary shares of no par value (the 'Shares').

Accordingly, a total of 21,945,963 Sterling Shares have been issued at the placing price of £1.0795 per Share. The placing price is equal to a 1 per cent. premium to the last-published net asset value per Sterling Share as at the time the Placing closed, being the estimated weekly NAVs at 31 May 2019 of £1.0688 per Sterling Share.

The new Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares. Applications have been made for the admission of 21,945,963 Sterling Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Admission is expected to occur at 8.00am on 11 June 2019.

After the admission of the new Sterling Shares, there will be 359,200,242 Sterling Shares in issue and 20,961,433 Sterling treasury Shares remaining and 127,850,575 Euro Shares in issue and 4,703,590 Euro treasury Shares remaining. Each Sterling Share carries the right to 1.17 votes and each Euro Share carries the right to 1 vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Sterling Shares is 420,264,283 and of the Euro Shares is 127,850,575. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 548,114,858.

Other Information

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the prospectus dated 29 March 2019 published by the Company (the 'Prospectus'). The Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.ccpeol.com and on the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

