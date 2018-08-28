Log in
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY LTD (CCPG)
CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Sale of Treasury Shares

08/28/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

28 August 2018

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)
Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP

Sale of Treasury Shares

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the sale of ordinary Sterling and Euro shares out of treasury (together the 'Sales').

The ordinary Euro share sale raised gross proceeds of €276,650 through the sale of 250,000 shares at a price of €1.1066 per share.

The ordinary Sterling share sale raised gross proceeds of £569,800 through the sale of 500,000 ordinary Sterling shares at a price of £1.1396 per share.

The share price for both sales represents a premium to the net asset values for each class of the Company's shares as at 10 August 2018.

Following completion of the Sales, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) will consist of:

122,490,548 ordinary Euro shares of no par value

330,312,045 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value

Each ordinary Euro share carries the right to 1 vote and each ordinary Sterling share carries the right to 1.17 votes.

The total number of voting rights of the ordinary Euro shares of no par value is 122,490,548 and of the ordinary Sterling shares of no par value is 386,465,092. The total number of voting rights in the Company will be 508,955,640. The Company will hold the following ordinary shares in treasury:

8,853,583 ordinary Euro shares of no par value (non-voting)

27,563,139 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value (non-voting)

ENQUIRIES

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited
Richard Boléat
+44 1534 625 522

Winterflood Securities Limited
Joe Winkley

Neil Morgan

+44 20 3100 0000

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission

A copy of this announcement is and will be available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions for inspection on the Company's web site at www.ccpeol.com

Disclaimer

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 18:11:04 UTC
