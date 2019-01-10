Log in
CVC Credit Partners Europn Opprtnity : Sale of Treasury Shares

01/10/2019 | 02:14pm EST

10 January 2019

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)
Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP

Sale of Treasury Shares

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the sale of ordinary Sterling shares out of treasury (the 'Sale').

The ordinary Sterling share sale raised gross proceeds of £979,110 through the sale of 900,000 ordinary Sterling shares at a price of £1.0879 per share.

The share price for the sale represents a premium to the net asset values for the Sterling shares as at 21 December 2018.

Following completion of the Sale on 14 January 2019, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) will consist of:

125,830,138 ordinary Euro shares of no par value

343,132,066 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value

Each ordinary Euro share carries the right to 1 vote and each ordinary Sterling share carries the right to 1.17 votes.

The total number of voting rights of the ordinary Euro shares of no par value is 125,830,138 and of the ordinary Sterling shares of no par value is 401,464,517. The total number of voting rights in the Company will be 527,294,655. The Company will hold the following ordinary shares in treasury:

5,178,583 ordinary Euro shares of no par value (non-voting)

16,055,899 ordinary Sterling shares of no par value (non-voting)

ENQUIRIES

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited
Richard Boléat
+44 1534 625 522

Winterflood Securities Limited
Joe Winkley

Neil Morgan

+44 20 3100 0000

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission

A copy of this announcement is and will be available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions for inspection on the Company's web site at www.ccpeol.com

Disclaimer

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 19:13:03 UTC
