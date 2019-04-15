CVD Equipment : FirstNano™ Systems Utilized by TAG Heuer

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV),
a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, today announced
the supply of customized chemical vapor deposition systems to Swiss
watch manufacturer TAG Heuer.
The CARBON PLUS™ system, a FirstNano™ product, is
the second system that CVD has supplied to meet TAG Heuer’s
specification. CVD’s CARBON PLUS™ systems are used by TAG
Heuer in La Chaux de Fonds, Switzerland, for the nanotechnology
development and the in-house research and production of carbon
composites.
TAG Heuer’s carbon composite watch hairsprings are used in the new
Carrera Calibre Heuer 02T Tourbillon Nanograph. Click
here for a video showcase featuring our process equipment and TAG
Heuer’s carbon nanotube composite springs. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCCgR3Qn6_Y)
CVD has supplied FirstNano™ systems for more than 15 years.
Carbon nanotubes, a subset of carbon composites, essentially rolled up
sheets of graphene, have superior structural properties for many
applications. CVD continues to advance the state-of-the-art in
nanomaterial synthesis and production as part of its ongoing strategy of enabling
tomorrow’s technologies™.
About CVD Equipment Corporation
CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV)
designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor
deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and
process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings
for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by
their customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or
coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants,
semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires,
LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory,
the Company provides process development support and process startup
assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow’s technologies™.
Its wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced
materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding
applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical,
and many other industrial markets.
