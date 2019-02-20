CVR Energy Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

And Announces Cash Dividend of 75 Cents

• Achieved significant year-over-year environmental, health and safety improvements at all sites.

• Increased internal Renewable Identification Number generation through the initiation of biodiesel blending capabilities.

• Completed Red River pipeline reversal to provide more shale oil to the Coffeyville refinery.

• CVR Partners added unit train capabilities through a new Coffeyville rail loading rack, which enhanced its geographic reach and reduced its distribution costs.

• Declared a fourth quarter 2018 cash dividend of 75 cents per share, bringing the cumulative cash dividends declared for 2018 to $2.75 per share.

• $3.00 annualized dividend with a current yield of 7 percent.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Feb. 20, 2019) - CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $82 million, or 82 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion, compared to net income of $200 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the prior year period. The fourth quarter of 2017 benefited from a $201 million tax benefit resulting from new tax legislation. Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $202 million, compared to $64 million for the same period a year earlier.

For full year 2018, the Company reported net income of $289 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, on net sales of $7.1 billion, compared to net income for full year 2017 of $235 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, on net sales of $6.0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2018 was $825 million, compared to $406 million for the previous year.

"CVR Energy reported strong results for the 2018 full year, led by our petroleum segment and the improved second half results from our nitrogen fertilizer segment," said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy's Chief Executive Officer. "Our petroleum segment has experienced significantly increased earnings year-over-year, driven by stronger crack spreads, wide crude oil differentials, additional runs of regional shale oil, a lower Renewable Volume Obligation and lower Renewable Identification Number prices.

"CVR Partners benefited from higher netback pricing in 2018," Lamp said. "We also are pleased to report that CVR Partners generated positive distributable cash and declared a 12 cent per unit distribution for the fourth quarter 2018."

Petroleum

The petroleum segment, which is operated by CVR Refining and its subsidiaries and includes the Coffeyville and Wynnewood refineries, reported fourth quarter 2018 operating income of $135 million on net sales of $1.6 billion, compared to an operating loss of $19 million on net sales of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Refining margin, excluding the impacts of market price and volume fluctuations on inventories, per total throughput barrel, was $17.47 in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $7.46 during the same period in 2017. Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), excluding turnaround expenses, per total throughput barrel, for the fourth quarter 2018 were $4.41, compared to $4.82 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Fourth quarter 2018 combined total throughput was approximately 221,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared to approximately 205,000 bpd of combined total throughput for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Nitrogen Fertilizer

The nitrogen fertilizer segment, which is operated by CVR Partners and its subsidiaries and includes the Coffeyville and East Dubuque fertilizer facilities, reported fourth quarter 2018 operating income of $8 million on net sales of $98 million, compared to an operating loss of $11 million on net sales of $78 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

CVR Partners' fertilizer facilities produced a combined 209,000 tons of ammonia during the fourth quarter of 2018, of which 59,000 net tons were available for sale while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 357,000 tons of UAN. In the 2017 fourth quarter, the fertilizer facilities produced 200,000 tons of ammonia, of which 64,000 net tons were available for sale while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 306,000 tons of UAN.

Cash, Debt and Dividend

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $668 million at Dec. 31, 2018. Consolidated total debt was $1,170 million at Dec. 31, 2018. The Company had no debt exclusive of its segments' debt.

CVR Energy also announced that, on Feb. 20, 2019, its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter 2018 cash dividend of 75 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on March 11, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 4, 2019. CVR Energy's fourth quarter cash dividend brings the cumulative cash dividends declared for the 2018 full year to $2.50 per share.

Today, CVR Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a 2018 fourth quarter cash distribution of 12 cents per common unit, which will be paid on March 11, 2019, to common unitholders of record on March 4, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: increased RIN generation; biodiesel blending; ability to provide more shale oil to the Coffeyville refinery; unit train capabilities; enhancement of CVR Partners' geographic reach and reduction of distribution costs; reduction of overhead costs; payment of dividends and distributions, including the payment, amount and timing thereof; yield; RINs and RVO, first quarter performance, including throughput, production, direct operating expenses, capital spending; depreciation; amortization and turnaround expenses; safe and reliable operations; and other matters. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that various factors may affect these forward-looking statements, including (among others) price volatility of crude oil, other feedstocks and refined products; the ability of our subsidiaries, including CVR Partners, to make cash distributions; potential operating hazards; costs of compliance with existing, or compliance with new, laws and regulations and potential liabilities arising therefrom; impacts of planting season on CVR Partners; general economic and business conditions; and other risks. For additional discussion of risk factors which may affect our results, please see the risk factors and other disclosures included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. These and other risks may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. CVR Energy disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About CVR Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 34 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, management revised its internal and external use of non-GAAP measures. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is now reconciled from net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, was revised to remove adjustments for (i) first-in-first-out inventory impacts, (ii) derivative gains or losses, and (iii) business interruption insurance recoveries. Additionally, due to the revisions to Adjusted EBITDA to remove certain adjustments, we revised the definitions of our Refining Margin and Direct Operating Expense metrics in our Petroleum segment to conform. Refer to the revised definitions below for further information.

EBITDA - Consolidated net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

Petroleum EBITDA and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA - Segment net income (loss) before segment (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), and (iii) depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA adjusted to exclude consolidated turnaround expense and other non-recurring items which management believes are material to an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying operating results.

Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA and Nitrogen Fertilizer Adjusted EBITDA - Segment EBITDA adjusted to exclude turnaround expense attributable to each segment and other non-recurring segment items which management believes are material to an investor's understanding of the Petroleum or Nitrogen Fertilizer segments' underlying operating results.

Adjusted net income (loss) is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be substituted for net income as a measure of our performance, but rather should be utilized as a supplemental measure of financial performance in evaluating our business. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) provides relevant and useful information that enables external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, to better understand and evaluate our ongoing operating results and allow for greater transparency in the review of our overall financial, operational and economic performance. Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share represents adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted net income (loss) represents net income, as adjusted, that is attributable to CVR Energy stockholders.

Refining Margin - The difference between Petroleum segment net sales and cost of materials and other.

Refining Margin, excluding Inventory Valuation Impacts - Refining Margin adjusted to exclude the impact of current period market price and volume fluctuations on crude oil and refined product inventories recorded in prior periods. We record our commodity inventories on the first-in-first-out basis. As a result, significant current period fluctuations in market prices and the volumes we hold in inventory can have favorable or unfavorable impacts on our refining margins as compared to similar metrics used by other publicly-traded companies in the refining industry.

Refining Margin and Refining Margin, excluding Inventory Valuation Impacts, per Total Throughput Barrel - Refining Margin divided by the total throughput barrels during period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Throughput Barrel - Direct operating expenses for our Petroleum segment divided by total throughput barrels for the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Total Throughput Barrel, excluding Turnaround Expense - Direct operating expenses for our Petroleum segment, excluding turnaround expenses reported as direct operating expense, divided by total throughput barrels for the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.