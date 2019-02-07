CVR Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, Feb. 20, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a teleconference call on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.



This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com . For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8ue9x8pd . A repeat of the call can be accessed through March 7 by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13687296.

CVR Energy’s fourth quarter 2018 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVREnergy.com .

About CVR Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 34 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Contact:

Jay Finks

CVR Energy, Inc.

(281) 207-3588

InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com