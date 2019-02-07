Log in
CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI)
CVR Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

02/07/2019

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, Feb. 20, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a teleconference call on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.

This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8ue9x8pd. A repeat of the call can be accessed through March 7 by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13687296.

CVR Energy’s fourth quarter 2018 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVREnergy.com.

About CVR Energy, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 34 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Jay Finks
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3588
InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens                              
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3516
MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com

CVRlogo7517color.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 069 M
EBIT 2018 578 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 464 M
Yield 2018 6,57%
P/E ratio 2018 12,98
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 4 111 M
Chart CVR ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CVR Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVR ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,8 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Lamp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung Hwan Cho Chairman
Tracy Dawn Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert G. Alexander Independent Director
Stephen Arthur Mongillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVR ENERGY, INC.18.59%4 111
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.83%227 153
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-1.80%12 011
HOLLYFRONTIER10.49%9 786
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 586
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD3.61%7 299
