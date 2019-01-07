CVR Medical : Prestigious Mayo Clinic Approves CVR Medical's CSS Device For IRB Clinical Trial Company Begins Pre-Market Activities With Clinical Foot Print Expansion

DGAP-News: CVR Medical Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Denver, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2019) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ('CVR Medical') a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device sector announces Internal Review Board (IRB) approval by Mayo Clinic's Gonda Vascular Center sanctioning CVR to conduct clinical trials using the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) device. The famed academic medical center located in Rochester, Minnesota will become the latest distinguished source for gathering results-based and user experience data on the CSS device. Thanila A. Macedo, M.D., Associate Professor and a Radiologist at Mayo Clinic Rochester will lead the clinical trial as Primary Investigator. Dr. Macedo's interest in noninvasive diagnostics aligns with CVR's goal of delivering a novel device that will alter the way carotid artery stenosis is examined and treated.

The Mayo Clinic is recognized for high-quality patient care more often than any other academic medical center in the nation. U.S. News & World Report ranked Mayo Clinic's campus in Rochester, Minn. the best hospital in the nation in its 2018-2019 rankings. Mayo Clinic has ranked at or near the top of 'Best Hospitals Honor Roll' hospitals throughout the history of U.S. News and World Report's best hospital rankings.

'We're thrilled to begin working with the vascular medicine specialists at the Mayo Clinic,' states CVR Chairman & CEO Peter Bakema. 'It means the world to us to be associated with this caliber of hospital and its professionals that are on the forefront of advancing medicine. Our goal is to use this technology to benefit everyone: patients, their families, doctors, clinics and entire hospital systems. Beyond the invaluable insight gained through trials, the partnerships we continue to grow with the nation's most reputable healthcare centers strengthens the CVR Medical brand, making that vision more and more a reality.'

Having just announced the De Novo Submission of the CSS to the FDA, CVR Medical has begun additional pre-market activities which will include the further expansion of our clinical foot print. CVR further identified multiple additional research institutions who have expressed announce interest and intend to launch clinical trials throughout 1H 2019.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). The CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR is currently in pivotal clinical trials in preparation for its planned submission to the FDA. CVR is led by an experienced and proven team of professionals with extensive healthcare, medical device, international expansion, regulatory and sales experience. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM. Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings with the SEDAR as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

(signed) 'Peter Bakema'

CEO, President & Director

For further information contact:

Peter Bakema, CEO, President and Director

Email: info@cvrmed.com

or

Marc S. Lubow.

Executive Vice President

904-923-4037

marclubow@cvrmed.com

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events related to the Joint Venture. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with commercialization of technology and the practice of medicine, (3) a change in health regulations, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay or cease commercialization and development of the Joint Venture, (5) the risk that the Company or the Joint Venture does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to retain key employees, (7) inability to finance operations and growth, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

