CVR PARTNERS LP    UAN

CVR PARTNERS LP (UAN)
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

02/07/2019 | 08:31am EST

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solution fertilizer products, plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, Feb. 20, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a teleconference call on Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results.

This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners’ website at www.CVRPartners.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8029. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xbygitmc. A repeat of the call can be accessed through March 7 by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13687295.

CVR Partners’ fourth quarter 2018 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVRPartners.com.

About CVR Partners, LP
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,000 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100 ton-per-day UAN unit.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:                                         
Jay Finks
CVR Partners, LP                                                      
(281) 207-3588                                                          
InvestorRelations@CVRPartners.com

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens
CVR Partners, LP
(281) 207-3516
MediaRelations@CVRPartners.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
