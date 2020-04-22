INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CVR Refining, LP and Encourages Investors with Losses of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

Log in
04/22/2020 | 08:40pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CVR Refining, LP (“CVRR” or “the Company”) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CVRR’s unit price fell based on the pressure of its reduced public float and the threat of the Call Right following the Exchange Offer, which offset its favorable financial results. After more than 90 days had passed from the Exchange Offer and the CVRR unit price was left stagnant, the Company announced it was "considering" exercising the Call Right, which would further drive down the price. Following a substantial decline, the Company exercised the Call Right, the price of which was based on the 20-day trading average of CVRR units, which the Company had manipulated to be artificially low. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CVRR, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020


Managers
NameTitle
Tracy Dawn Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon R. Whitney Director
Kenneth Shea Director
Nancy Martori Dunlap Director
Louis J. Pastor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVR REFINING LP0.58%0
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-41.30%173 278
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.30%95 283
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.53%73 651
BP PLC-37.84%72 477
PTT0.00%29 872
