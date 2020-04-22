INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CVR Refining, LP and Encourages Investors with Losses of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CVR Refining, LP (“CVRR” or “the Company”) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CVRR’s unit price fell based on the pressure of its reduced public float and the threat of the Call Right following the Exchange Offer, which offset its favorable financial results. After more than 90 days had passed from the Exchange Offer and the CVRR unit price was left stagnant, the Company announced it was "considering" exercising the Call Right, which would further drive down the price. Following a substantial decline, the Company exercised the Call Right, the price of which was based on the 20-day trading average of CVRR units, which the Company had manipulated to be artificially low. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CVRR, investors suffered damages.

